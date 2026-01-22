Jailhouse interview: Walz, Ellison were well aware of widespread fraud in Minnesota

by WorldTribune Staff, January 22, 2026 Real World News



In a jailhouse interview, a Minnesota woman convicted in one of the state’s largest fraud schemes said that Gov. Tim Walz and state Attorney General Keith Ellison, both Democrats, were well aware of widespread fraud before any prosecutions took place.

Aimee Bock, who headed up the nonprofit Feeding Our Future, told Fox News from Sherburne County Jail in Minnesota that state officials continued approving and paying claims even after concerns were raised about potential fraud.

“I honestly believe Keith Ellison and Gov. Walz need to be held accountable. There needs to be an investigation done. If they weren’t aware, that’s concerning,” Bock told Fox News Digital.

“I have to believe that the governor’s office and Keith Ellison’s office were aware of this. They’ve said they were involved in helping the FBI. They’ve said they were made aware, but apparently I’m scary, so they couldn’t do anything,” Bock added.

Federal prosecutors have said the scheme Bock was charged in involved more than $250 million in stolen taxpayer funds intended to feed children during the Covid pandemic, with sham restaurants set up to falsely claim reimbursements.

Fox News cited a spokesperson for Ellison’s office as saying that Bock lacks credibility, pointing out her federal prison sentence:

“She is a liar, fraudster, and manipulator of the highest order who has never acknowledged or accepted her guilt. Now, she’s on a media tour to deflect her guilt onto others instead of finally taking responsibility for the fraud scheme she ran,” the spokesperson said.

Walz’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said federal prosecutors estimate at least $9 billion in taxpayer funds has been stolen across multiple fraud schemes in Minnesota.

“The breadth and depth of this fraud is breathtaking. And I fear it is just the tip of the iceberg. Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Minnesota’s Democratic leadership have either been asleep at the wheel or complicit in these crimes,”Comer said. “They failed Minnesotans and all Americans, handing millions of taxpayers’ money to fraudsters.”

2026 Contract With Our Readers