Jayapal says Democrats will revisit J6 if they win the House

Analysts by WorldTribune Staff, October 30, 2026 — Real World News



Still furious over being kept inside the building where they supposedly work on Jan. 6, 2021, Democrats are vowing to go after J6 “insurrectionists” once again.

Washington state leftist Rep. Pamila Jayapal said that if Democrats win back control of the House “we … have to hold these people accountable for everything they’ve done.”

How exactly Democrats are going to pull that off is another story.

Jan. 6 defendants who received a full presidential pardon cannot be tried again in federal court for the same federal offenses related to entering the Capitol. A presidential pardon wipes away the legal consequences and nullifies the federal offense itself, barring the federal government from prosecuting them again for those same acts.

In an interview on the It’s Open with Ilana Glazer podcast, Jayapal talked about her experience inside the Capitol during Jan. 6 protest:

“I was trapped in the Capitol. I was one of just a few dozen members of Congress who was sitting in the gallery, and everyone else down below had been taken out, and they couldn’t get us out because we were on the upper floor. So, we were trapped there, and I did not think I would make it out. There was a banging on the door from the insurrectionists that I still remember to this day.

“And then we got put into a safe room with all the Republicans who refused to wear masks, and it was the beginning of Covid. And I remember saying, ‘I’m going to get Covid from this.’ And I did get Covid from that, literally that night, from people refusing to wear masks. And, and so, you know, I never thought that signing up for this job would mean that I wasn’t going to make it out of the Capitol alive.”

And there you have it. Jayapal was put out because she had to stay in the U.S. Capitol with, gasp, Republicans not wearing Covid masks. Of course, she fails to mention she could have just as easily caught Covid from one of her fully-jabbed, double-masked Democrat colleagues. And the science says there is no way she could have known if she got Covid from being in that “safe room” that night as symptoms do not appear until at least two days and up to two weeks after exposure.

Jayapal went on to call J6 a “big wake-up moment because we never held [President Donald Trump] accountable.”

“We did in the House. We impeached him twice, but the Senate refused to. And so what happens to a bully if you don’t hold a bully accountable? They keep bullying, and they get worse, right? So, now he can go cut down trees on a golf course, he can destroy the White House, he can build arches, he can kidnap people, and deport people in the streets, he can kill U.S. citizens,” she claimed.

“There’s no accountability. That’s what you teach if you don’t hold somebody accountable. And I think that’s why, you know, when we take back the House, yes, we have to reverse some of the worst things. We have to pass things that really help people’s lives get better, but we also have to hold these people accountable for everything they’ve done,” she said.

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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