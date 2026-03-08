Jesse Jackson Jr. says remarks by three former presidents disrespected his father

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 8, 2026 Real World News



Legacy media coverage of Jesse Jackson’s funeral predictably lauded those in attendance for their “touching” tributes to the late civil rights leader.

Jackson’s son, Jesse Jackson Jr., saw it completely differently, but his response was not deemed newsworthy by corporate arbiters of assumed reality.

A day after former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama … and Joe Biden … spoke at the funeral, Jesse Jackson Jr. slammed the three for injecting politics into the proceedings.

Before they spoke, Jackson Jr. asked attendees to leave politics out of his father’s funeral on Friday. They didn’t listen.

“Yesterday I listened for several hours to three United States presidents who do not know Jesse Jackson,” Jackson Jr. said on Saturday in front of a crowd at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters in Chicago.

He continued, “He maintained a tense relationship with the political order, not because the presidents were white or black, but the demands of our message, the demands of speaking for the least of these — those who are disinherited, the damned, the dispossessed, the disrespected — demanded not Democratic or Republican solutions, but demanded a consistent, prophetic voice that at no point in time sold us out as a people.”

Obama couldn’t help but infect the funeral with politics, bringing President Donald Trump and his mass deportations push into the event: “Each day, we’re told by those in high office to fear each other and to turn on each other, and that some Americans count more than others, and that some don’t even count at all. Everywhere we see greed and bigotry, being celebrated and bullying and mockery masquerading as strength.”

Kamala Harris, who was trounced by Trump in the 2024 election and failed miserably as Team Biden’s border czar, said it was hard to believe Jesse Jackson was not around to help America “get through” Trump’s presidency.

Biden’s rambling 20-minute speech was widely mocked. At one point, he stated: “I, as a kid, was a relatively good athlete and pretty good student, but I stuttered — to talk like that,” while mimicking his childhood stutter.

“Now, if I told you all earlier, when I was a kid, I had a cleft palate or club foot, none of you would have laughed,” Biden continued. “But it’s okay to laugh at stuttering. I’m not being critical of you, but think about it. It’s the one place where people think you’re stupid. Oh, really? I’m a hell of a lot smarter than most of you.”

Legacy media also failed, of course, to mention that Trump and Jackson were friends. Trump endorsed and help fund two of Jackson’s presidential campaigns. And Jackson had commended Trump’s commitment to underserved communities.

WOW🚨: Jesse Jackson Jr. just DROPPED this at his father’s memorial: “I listened to three United States presidents who did not know Jesse Jackson.” He added: His father had a “tense relationship with the political order” because of the demands of justice—not race or party.… pic.twitter.com/7HrcIIx3pQ — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) March 8, 2026

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...