Jihadi terrorism goes global in the holiday season

Islamist terrorists have struck or been caught attempting to plot attacks across the globe this holiday season.

• In Australia, New South Wales Police say 15 people, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed in a terrorist attack on a Jewish celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday. The victims’ ages range from 10 to 87.

• In Syria, two U.S. soldiers and an American citizen serving as an interpreter were killed in attack by ISIS terrorists, Pentagon officials said on Sunday.

• In Germany, reports say police arrested five men in connection with an alleged Islamist terror plot to target a Christmas market in southern Bavaria.

• In Nigeria, Islamist terrorist continue to slaughter Christians and burn churches.

The terrorist attack in Australia occurred around 6:45 p.m. local time in Archer Park near the Bondi Pavilion, where over 1,000 people had gathered for an event known as “Chanukah by the Sea 2025” to celebrate the first night of the Jewish holiday, Hanukkah.

Two terrorists broke the celebration when they began to open fire from a bridge. One gunman has reportedly been killed, while another has been taken into custody in critical condition. Australian Broadcasting Corporation is reporting that IEDs had been removed from one of the gunman’s vehicles.

“This cowardly act of terrified violence is shocking and painful to see and represents some of our worst fears about terrorism in Sydney,” New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said.

“This attack was designed to target Sydney’s Jewish community on the first day of Hanukkah. What should’ve been a night of peace and joy celebrated in that community with families and supporters has been shattered by this horrifying evil attack.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said the attack predictable and warnings about anti-Semitism in Australia have been ongoing since the October 7th massacre by Hamas in Israel.

“Unfortunately, the deadly terror attack in Sydney was expected,” he said in a video in Hebrew. “We warned the Australian government countless times during this period. Unfortunately, it did not do enough.”

Following the Port Arthur massacre in 1996, where a lone gunman killed 35 people, Australia has implemented some of the world’s strictest gun control laws. American politicians often cite Australia as a model for gun control.

In Syria, U.S. Central Command said that the attack was carried out by a “lone ISIS gunman” who “was engaged and killed.”

U.S. Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Sean Parnell said in a post to X: “Today in Palmyra, Syria, two United States Army soldiers and one civilian U.S. interpreter were killed, and three were wounded. The attack occurred as the soldiers were conducting a key leader engagement. Their mission was in support of on-going counter-ISIS / counter-terrorism operations in the region. The soldiers’ names, as well as identifying information about their units, are being withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin notification. This attack is currently under active investigation.”

President Donald Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

We mourn the loss of three Great American Patriots in Syria, two soldiers, and one Civilian Interpreter. Likewise, we pray for the three injured soldiers who, it has just been confirmed, are doing well. This was an ISIS attack against the U.S., and Syria, in a very dangerous part of Syria, that is not fully controlled by them. The President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is extremely angry and disturbed by this attack. There will be very serious retaliation. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth wrote on X: “The savage who perpetrated this attack was killed by partner forces. Let it be known, if you target Americans — anywhere in the world — you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you.”

In Germany, the Bild newspaper reported that three Moroccans aged 22, 28, and 30 were arrested alongside a 37-year-old Syrian and a 56-year-old Egyptian suspected of planning to use a vehicle to attack people at a Christmas market in the town of Dingolfing.

The paper, citing sources within the Bavarian State Office for the Protection of the Constitution (LfV), reported that the Egyptian man is believed to have been a mosque prayer leader. He is accused of recruiting the three Moroccans to carry out an attack on the nearby Christmas market.

Christmas markets, one of the few remaining public Christian events in many European countries, have become a top target for terrorists. For example, six people were killed and over three hundred more were injured last year after a Saudi pro-asylum activist ploughed a car into merrymakers at a market in Magdeburg.

In Nigeria, U.S. members of Congress have called for terror groups in the region to be disarmed and for the Nigerian government to declare Sharia Law unconstitutional, Geostrategy-Direct.com reported on Dec. 9.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast said the objective of terror groups like Boko Haram, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), and radicalized nomadic Fulani militants is to drive Christians out of their ancestral lands and impose a radical Islamist ideology.

Mast called on the Nigerian government to disarm the militias, return displaced families to their homes, and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Rep. Riley Moore, West Viriginia Republican, stated that Trump had asked him and the House Committee on Appropriations to look into the horrific persecution of Christians in Nigeria, adding that the world “will no longer turn a blind eye” to the problem.

