John Bolton indicted by Maryland grand jury on charges of mishandling classified information

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 16, 2025

John Bolton, a national security adviser in the first Trump Administration, was indicted Thursday by a grand jury in Maryland on charges of mishandling classified information.

Prosecutors accused Bolton of sending sensitive national security documents through a personal AOL email account.

The indictment alleges that Bolton knowingly transmitted materials related to foreign policy matters while communicating with outside contacts after leaving the White House.

To promote his book “The Room Where It Happened”, the 76-year-old Bolton made the rounds on anti-Trump news outlets attacking the president.

In writing his memoir, Bolton is accused of keeping notes, classified memos, and digital files that the National Security Council explicitly warned him to return.

If convicted, Bolton could face up to 10 years in prison for each count of unauthorized transmission of classified material.

Bolton served as Trump’s national security adviser from April 2018 until his firing in September 2019.

Early on day two of his second term, President Donald Trump made clear that he would not tolerate “never-Trumpers” undermining his administration again as he announced the firings of several individuals including former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Gen. Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council.

FBI agents on Aug. 22 raided Bolton’s Maryland home and office in Washington, D.C.

The raids were part of a “national security investigation in search of classified records,” a person familiar with the matter told NBC News at the time.

Bolton’s lawyer is Abbe Lowell, who has represented a number of political elites including Hunter Biden.

