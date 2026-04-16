Judge Jeanine sets up anonymous hotline for Swalwell informantion

by WorldTribune Staff, April 16, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. Jeanine Pirro announced on Thursday that she has established a hotline for anybody with information on former Rep. Eric Swalwell.

“I have created a tip line to receive information regarding alleged sexual or inappropriate conduct in D.C. by Congressman Eric Swalwell,” Pirro announced.

“The number to call is 202-252-0809,” Pirro said.

Swalwell, who resigned from Congress on Tuesday, is facing allegations of rape and sexual assault from multiple women.

The Democrat, who has also dropped out of the California governor’s race, has denied all the allegations against him.

Swalwell is under multiple investigations by prosecutors, including in Los Angeles and Manhattan.

The most recent accuser to come forward said the California Democrat drugged, raped and choked her in a terrifying encounter in 2018 that left her thinking, “I thought I died.”

Lisa Bloom (Gloria Allred’s daughter), who is representing the latest alleged victim, said at a press conference on Monday that three other women had contacted her in the last 24 hours with accusations against Swalwell.

The latest accuser on Monday said Swalwell drugged and raped her in 2018 and choked her to the point of unconsciousness in a West Hollywood hotel room.

“In 2018, while I was living and working as a model in Beverly Hills, and I also owned a fashion software company, I had contact with Eric Swalwell on three separate occasions,” the alleged sexual assault victim said. “I knew he was married at the time and that his wife was pregnant. He was my friend. On the third occasion, I believe he drugged my drink.”

The woman continued: “He raped me, and he choked me. And while he was choking me, I lost consciousness. And I thought I died. I did not consent to any sexual activity. I would never have engaged in a consensual sexual encounter with Eric Swalwell.”

Swalwell is also under investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office after a former staffer who worked for Swalwell came forward to CNN and said the California Democrat raped her in 2024.

The staffer said she was sexually assaulted by Swalwell in 2019 and he raped her years later in 2024 after she left his employment.

The former staffer told CNN: “I went to the bathroom, and I don’t remember anything after that,” adding that she “remembered the next day.”

“I can see flashes of that evening of him on top of me, me pushing him off, him grabbing me. It was a lot more aggressive. It was aggressive,” she said about the alleged 2024 assault.

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