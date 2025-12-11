Judge orders immediate release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia from ICE custody

by WorldTribune Staff, December 11, 2025 Real World News



U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis on Thursday ordered the immediate release of illegal alien and suspected human trafficker Kilmar Abrego Garcia from federal custody.

“Since Abrego Garcia’s return from wrongful detention in El Salvador, he has been re-detained, again without lawful authority. For this reason, the Court will GRANT Abrego Garcia’s Petition for immediate release from ICE custody,” Xinis wrote.

Abrego Garcia was first deported to El Salvador and sent to that country’s notorious CECOT prison.

Federal law enforcement have said they could deport him to an alternate destination, though they have struggled to secure the judicial go-ahead.

“Maryland Obama Judge Panagiota (Paula) Xinis is a lawless and dangerous radical,” Article3Projecte founder Mike Davis posted on X.

“She just illegally ordered the release of ‘Saint’ Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an MS13 terrorist and the Democrat patron saint of wife-beating and human trafficking.”

Abrego-Garcia faces two federal charges: conspiracy to unlawfully transport illegal aliens for financial gain and unlawful transportation of illegal aliens for financial gain. The indictment alleges that he made more than 100 smuggling trips over nearly a decade, moving thousands of illegal immigrants, including children and MS-13 members, and earning up to $100,000 a year.

The allegations of human trafficking against Abrego Garcia stem from a 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee where state troopers can be seen on bodycam footage pulling over Abrego Garcia, who was driving a vehicle that belonged to Jose Ramon Hernandez-Reyes.

Inside the vehicle were nine people, none of whom had luggage. Troopers suspected the people were illegal aliens being smuggled into the U.S. interior, but after speaking with federal agents they allowed Abrego Garcia to continue on his way.

Hernandez-Reyes, a convicted felon serving time in federal prison in Alabama, was charged in a 2020 7-count indictment for operating a human smuggling scheme that brought illegal aliens into the U.S. interior from the southern border.

FBI agents interviewed Hernandez-Reyes, who reportedly told them that he hired Abrego Garcia to help smuggle illegal aliens into the U.S. interior.

