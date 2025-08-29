Judge reluctantly approves refund of fines paid by pardoned J6 defendant

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 28, 2025

In a first, a federal judge has approved the refund of fines and restitution paid by a pardoned Jan. 6 defendant.

U.S. District Judge John Bates approved the return of the $2,000 restitution paid by Yvonne St. Cyr, concluding that because she had appealed her conviction — and the appeal was still pending when President Donald Trump’s pardon ended her case — she was no longer guilty in the eyes of the law and was entitled to the return of her funds.

She was also refunded a separate $270 penalty applied after her sentencing.

“Sometimes a judge is called upon to do what the law requires, even if it may seem at odds with what justice or one’s initial instincts might warrant,” Bates, a George W. Bush appointee, wrote. “This is one such occasion.”

Bates presided over a jury trial that resulted in St. Cyr’s conviction in March 2023. She was convicted of two felony counts of impeding police during a civil disorder, egging on protesters near the Capitol’s Lower West Terrace tunnel.

A defiant St. Cyr told Bates she “did the right thing” on J6 just before he sentenced her to 30 months in prison.

Despite his reluctance, Bates became the first judge to approve the return of fines and restitution paid by a Jan. 6 protester.

Several other judges rejected similar efforts, saying that even if Trump had pardoned them, the protesters could not recoup funds they had already paid as part of their sentences. Several judges contended they were unable to authorize refunds because the money had already been paid into the U.S. Treasury — and only Congress can approve such withdrawals.

Support Free Press Foundation