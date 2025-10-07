Just kidding? Violence against conservatives not a big deal for Democrat Left

by WorldTribune Staff, October 7, 2025 Real World News



The Democrat nominee for attorney general in Virginia said he fantasized about the state legislature’s Republican leader being shot and his children dying.

A posse of 10 vehicles surrounds and terrorizes Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents deployed to Chicago.

A Biden-appointed judge gives the man who attempted to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh a literal slap on the wrist reportedly because the would-be assassin identifies as transgender.

These reports are becoming increasingly common.

Just as common are the responses by the Democrat Left that violence against conservatives is deserved and acceptable, critics say.

Following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Fox News’s Greg Gutfeld slammed fellow “The Five” host Jessica Tarlov for bringing up the “both sides” issue of political violence.

“The fact of the matter is the both sides argument not only doesn’t fly, we don’t care. We don’t care about your both sides argument. That s–t is dead,” Gutfeld said.

In Virginia, Jay Jones, the Democrat nominee for state attorney general in this year’s election, is being called on to withdraw after text messages from 2022 in which he fantasized about shooting then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert and his children dying were made public.

The National Review report revealed an August 2022 exchange between Jones — a former Norfolk delegate and one-time assistant attorney general — and Delegate Carrie Coyner. In the texts, Jones described a scenario in which Gilbert “gets two bullets to the head,” followed by a wish that the Republican lawmaker’s children “die in their mother’s arms.”

In the messages, Jones likened Gilbert to mass-murdering dictators Adolf Hitler and Pol Pot.

“Three people, two bullets,” read one message authored by Jones. “Gilbert, hitler, and pol pot. Gilbert gets two bullets to the head. Spoiler: put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know and he receives both bullets every time.”

Coyner told National Review: “On August 8, 2022 I had a text conversation with Jay Jones. What he said was not just disturbing but disqualifying for anyone who wants to seek public office. Jay Jones wished violence on the children of a colleague and joked about shooting Todd Gilbert.”

Jones had some three years to apologize for the texts. He did so only after the story went public.

While some Democrat have scolded Jones, none have called on him to withdraw. Some have even doubled down on their support for the candidate.

Virginia Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine went so far as to dismiss the violent messages as a momentary lapse in judgment.

“I’ve known Jay Jones for 25 years and those comments are very much out of character for him. So if I put the comments, which are clearly beyond the pale, against knowing this guy for 25 years, I’m still supporting Jay Jones,” Kaine said.

Virginia’s Fraternal Order of Police sent the Jones campaign a letter Monday night arguing that the candidate’s conduct “has no place in our society or democracy” and demanding that he drop out of the race “immediately.”

“[T]he members of the Virginia Fraternal Order of Police believe that you, Jay Jones, are unfit for the office of Attorney General of Virginia,” Virginia FOP president Ray Clemons wrote. “It is time you hold yourself accountable for these actions and withdraw from the attorney general race immediately.”

In Chicago, a woman who notoriously doxxed federal agents online rammed a vehicle into federal law enforcement, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The woman was armed with a rifle, and the incident occurred while the agents were boxed in by 10 cars.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said on Oct. 4: “This morning, during routine patrolling in Broadview, in the same area of Chicago that law enforcement were assaulted yesterday, our brave law enforcement officers were rammed by vehicles and boxed in by 10 cars. Agents were unable to move their vehicles and exited the car. One of the drivers who rammed the law enforcement vehicle was armed with a semi-automatic weapon. Law enforcement was forced to deploy their weapons and fire defensive shots at an armed U.S. citizen who drove herself to the hospital to get care for wounds.”

McLaughlin added: “The armed woman was named in a CBP intelligence bulletin last week for doxing agents and posting online ‘Hey to all my gang let’s f— those mother f—-rs up, don’t let them take anyone.’ Thankfully, no law enforcement officers were seriously injured in this attack. Pritzker’s Chicago Police Department is leaving the shooting scene and refuses to assist us in securing the area. There is a growing crowd and we are deploying special operations to control the scene.”

The incident is in line with recent charges the Department of Justice brought against three people who allegedly obstructed federal agents in the Chicago area, with some also charged with assault this past week.

Widman Osberto Lopez Funes, 18, has been charged with felony assault as well as the depredation of U.S. property. Funes is accused of ramming his vehicle into a “vehicle being driven by officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations.” The incident took place on Oct. 1.

Miguel Esareno de Lorea, 20, has been charged with felony assault of a federal officer and “on three occasions he allegedly forcibly struck a vehicle being driven by officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations,” the DOJ stated. The incident took place on Oct. 2.

The third suspect, Joel Gonzalez, 23, was ” charged with forcibly impeding and interfering with a federal officer, a misdemeanor,” per the DOJ. “He allegedly impeded and interfered with a group of vehicles being driven by agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection,” on Oct. 2.

In the case of the Kavanaugh assassination attempt, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Oct. 3 that the Justice Department will appeal the light sentence handed down to trans-identified Nicholas Roske.

Prosecutors sought a 30-year prison sentence for Roske, who now goes by the name Sophie, but Maryland federal Judge Deborah Boardman sentenced him to just eight years.

Roske reportedly researched weapons before flying from California to Maryland with the intent to kill Justice Kavanaugh. He abandoned the plan after noticing a law enforcement presence. Authorities later found him carrying a Glock 17 pistol, ammunition, zip ties, pepper spray, a lock pick, a thermal imaging monocular, tactical gloves, and a crowbar.

Judge Boardman factored Roske’s transgender identity into her sentencing decision. During the hearing, she repeatedly referred to Roske as “she” and questioned whether Roske would be placed in a women’s prison and receive hormone replacement therapy. She appeared to suggest that if those accommodations were not provided, a shorter sentence would be appropriate.

In her more than hour-long remarks, Boardman said: “Ms. Roske came out to herself as transgender in 2020 but kept it secret. Ms. Roske’s sister came out as gay two years prior, but Ms. Roske saw that their parents struggled to reconcile her sexuality with their religious beliefs.”

“I am heartened that this terrible infraction has helped the Roske family… accept their daughter for who she is,” the judge added, according to the Daily Wire.

“Any prison time is punishment for her. The length doesn’t need to be particularly long… unduly harsh conditions make a difference, too.” The judge continued, “She will be imprisoned in a male facility even though she is a transgender prisoner, pursuant to an executive order from the president. Before the executive order, that wasn’t the case.”

During the same hearing, Boardman criticized President Donald Trump, saying, “Let’s not hide the fact that President Trump issued an executive order saying transgender inmates would be assigned to prisons with their biological sex.”

Bondi said: “The attempted assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was a disgusting attack against our entire judicial system by a profoundly disturbed individual. The DOJ will be appealing the woefully insufficient sentence imposed by the district court, which does not reflect the horrific facts of this case.”

A YouGov poll following the assassination of Charlie Kirk found that leftist Americans are far more likely than conservatives to defend feeling joy about the deaths of political opponents. 16% of leftists say this is usually or always acceptable, including 24% of those who say their ideology is very liberal and 10% who say they are liberal but not very liberal. That compares to 4% of conservatives and 7% of moderates.

As Gutfeld put it: “So why was Charlie assassinated? It wasn’t about his ideas, it is that he was so good at them. He was the best. There was no one like him. This will backfire. Look at the history of those murdered because they were good. MLK Jr.’s dream did not die with him. Or JFK’s. Or Lincoln’s. As much as I hate the song ‘Imagine,’ it still gets played thousands of times a day around the globe. So their legacy grows, and Charlie’s will as well, beyond his wildest dreams … He already knew his impact, which will only grow with his passing … A man whose entire career was built on polite conversation. But that grief now hardens into resolve. If you want to kill an idea, the worst thing you can do is kill the man behind it. Because that gives the idea not just likes, but also wings.”

Support Free Press Foundation