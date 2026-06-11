‘Just say you don’t like Jews’: Why Seinfield drives the Left nuts

by WorldTribune Staff, June 11, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Jerry Seinfeld once said that the “extreme Left” and “PC crap” were killing TV comedy.

Though the comedian would later walk back those comments, the Left has not forgiven or forgotten.

And Seinfeld continues to drive leftists nuts.

An incident at Wednesday’s NBA finals in New York City reinforced that reality.

“Jerry Seinfeld walked out of Madison Square Garden on Wednesday after watching the Knicks in the NBA Finals and may have triggered the Left more than Donald Trump’s attendance Monday night,” PJ Media’s Matt Margolis noted.

Seinfeld left the arena and was approached by a TikTok streamer known as FinesseFave, who was live-broadcasting outside.

“Oh, Jerry. What up, Seinfeld? What up? Can we get a free Palestine?”

Seinfeld laughed.

FinesseFave pressed: “Can we get a free Palestine? Come on, give us one free Palestine.”

Seinfeld kept walking. “It doesn’t exist,” he said.

FinesseFave responded: “Oh my God. That was a f*****g insane clip. He said it doesn’t exist.”

“The clip spread across social media almost instantly, reigniting the familiar cycle of outrage directed at one of the most famous comedians alive. You would think a 71-year-old Jewish man openly supporting Israel wouldn’t be controversial at all,” Margolis wrote.

“The radical Left has other ideas.”

The Left’s intense hatred of Israel is well known. But, then, Seinfeld’s position on Israel has never been a secret.

After Hamas massacred over 1,000 Israelis on Oct. 7, 2023, Seinfeld posted a statement on Instagram: “I lived and worked on a Kibbutz in Israel when I was 16, and I have loved our Jewish homeland ever since. We survive and flourish no matter what. I will always stand with Israel and the Jewish people.”

Margolis noted: “Seinfeld’s stance on Israel is well known and consistent. These people confronting him know it too, and think they’re getting him in a gotcha moment. They’re not.”

During a September 2025 appearance at Duke University, Seinfeld said of the Free Palestine movement:

“Free Palestine is, to me, just… you’re free to say you don’t like Jews. Just say you don’t like Jews.”

He also compared the movement to the KKK:

“Compared to the Ku Klux Klan, I’m actually thinking the Klan is actually a little better here, because they can come right out and say, ‘We don’t like blacks, we don’t like Jews.’ OK, that’s honest.”

Margolis concluded: “Here is the reality the far Left refuses to sit with. Nothing Seinfeld has said is fringe or extreme. A Jewish man supporting Israel, rejecting a slogan he views as thinly veiled antisemitism, and refusing to apologize for any of it is a reasonable position held by millions of Americans. The radical Left has drifted so deep into anti-Israel territory that straightforward pro-Jewish expression now reads to them as a provocation worth screaming about. …

“Seinfeld has fame, money, and nothing to prove to these bigots. He may be a liberal, but he owes the woke mob absolutely nothing, and he acts like it. That kind of backbone is genuinely rare in today’s entertainment industry, where most celebrities trip over themselves to signal the correct opinions to the right sort of people. Seinfeld doesn’t play that game, and that drives them absolutely crazy.”

Here is the clip, warning, foul language:

“What up, Seinfeld? Can we get a ‘Free Palestine’?” “It doesn’t exist.” 🐐🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/YMYABff2Cf — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) June 11, 2026

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