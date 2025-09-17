Kash Patel rips into ‘biggest fraud’ Schiff; then takes down ‘disgrace’ Swalwell

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 17, 2025

In hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday in which he testified on the investigations into the Charlie Kirk assassination and the Jeffrey Epstein files, Kash Patel slammed Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff as the “biggest fraud” and then took on Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell, who he referred to as a “disgrace.”

On Tuesday, Patel testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the bureau’s work on a wide range of issues, including the assassination of Kirk, the Epstein case, and efforts to curtail drug trafficking.

Schiff questioned Patel over Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s relocation to a lower-security federal facility in Texas, which the California senator claimed was because Maxwell recently gave an interview to the Justice Department.

“All you care about is a child sex predator that was prosecuted by a prior administration and the Obama Justice Department and the Biden Justice Department did squat!” Patel responded. “And what did President Trump do? Bring new charges, courageously.

“What I am doing is protecting this country, providing historic reform and combating the weaponization of intelligence by the likes of you and we have countlessly proven you to be a liar in Russiagate, in January 6,” Patel told Schiff, adding, “You are the biggest fraud to sit in the United States Senate. You are a disgrace to this institution and an utter coward.

“I’m not surprised that you continue to lie from your perch and put on a show so you can go raise money for your charade,” Patel said. “You are a political buffoon at best.”

Patel testified that other individuals could have been involved in Kirk’s assassination last week, but emphasized that the investigation is still ongoing.

On Wednesday, Patel testified before the House Judiciary Committee on the FBI’s handling of the Epstein files and the Kirk assassination investigation.

When pressed by Swalwell, Patel refused to recuse himself from any investigation involving people he previously identified as part of the “deep state.”

When Patel said he has released all “credible” information related to Epstein that he can, Swalwell called “bullshit.”

Patel responded: “I’m going to borrow your terminology and call bullshit on your entire career in Congress. It is a disgrace to the American people.”

