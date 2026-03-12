Katherine Heigl slammed by leftists for attending dog rescue event: Why? … It was at Mar-a-Lago

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 12, 2026 Real World News



This is how twisted the American Left is in 2026.

Katherine Heigl, who won an Emmy for her role in “Gray’s Anatomy” and starred in such films as “Knocked Up” and “27 Dresses”, was savaged online for attending a dog rescue charity event.

Why?

Because it was held at Mar-a-Lago.

That’s right, the American Left would rather see dogs put to sleep than be saved by anything that has any association with President Donald Trump.

After leftist trolls attacked her online for attending the event at Trump’s Florida residence, Heigl released a statement, saying: “Animals don’t vote. The only room they don’t like is the euthanasia room at a shelter. They are completely at the mercy of us, and they have no voice of their own.”

Vile leftists continued to hound Heigl on Instagram.

“Who even is she?” one poster wrote.

Heigl replied: “Doesn’t matter. Do you care about animals? If so donate! Time! Money! Attention! Your voice! It doesn’t matter who I am only what I do.”

Another said Heigl could have helped the cause other than “putting on a dress and drinking cocktails masquerading as helping.”

Heigl responded: “How are you so sure about that … have you been to any? Have you donated a significant part of your income to anything? Anything you claim to care so much about? Have you done anything more than comment on what someone else is doing or not doing to your standard? Just curious.”

Another troll told Heigl to chill, griping: “No need to be defensive if you got nothing to worry about, but I guess you do!”

Heigl replied: “I’m not defensive dude, I’m furious! What the actual F–?! I’m just trying to change policy and make a difference for these beautiful creatures and I’m getting s— for the venue I came to?! How are any of us supposed to succeed in our passion to make a difference when every idiot on the Internet has so many dumb f—ing things to say but no action to give?!”

Heigl revealed she ditched Hollywood for Utah in 2023, telling the “Today” show at the time she “needed somewhere to escape.”

By the way, the fundraiser for nearby Big Dog Ranch Rescue, called Wine, Women & Shoes, raised nearly $5.5 million. That in itself will upset many an American leftist. All those MAGA dogs begin saved!

