Key architect of Biden disinformation board lands on FISA court

Jennifer Daskal, who was instrumental in the launch of the Biden-Harris regime’s Disinformation Governance Board has been appointed as a legal advisor to the secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC).

The Washington Free Beacon reported that the presiding judges of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court and the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court of Review on Feb. 1 quietly appointed Daskal to serve as an amicus curiae, a powerful role that allows her to advise judges on complex legal matters tied to foreign surveillance warrants.

“The woman who helped design the very apparatus meant to police your speech is now whispering in the ears of the judges who sign off on secret spy warrants,” The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft noted.

The Disinformation Governance Board was often referred to as the “Ministry of Truth” (a nod to George Orwell’s 1984).

While serving as acting principal deputy general counsel at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Daskal:

• Drafted the charter for the infamous Disinformation Governance Board.

• Hand-picked Nina Jankowicz, the “Mary Poppins of disinformation,” to lead the effort.

Amici before the FISA Court are granted privileged access to some of the most sensitive legal arguments related to U.S. intelligence-gathering operations conducted under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, including cases involving surveillance authorities that operate almost entirely outside public scrutiny.

“The American people need to have confidence in the people tasked to serve as amici before the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley told the Free Beacon.

Missouri Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt, who previously grilled Daskal during a 2022 hearing telling her, “You ought to be ashamed of your role in this,” took to X to blast the appointment:

“The presiding judges of the FISA Court just appointed Jennifer Daskal to advise the secretive court. She helped create the Biden Admin’s Disinformation Governance Board. Insane. Yet another reason for reform.”

The presiding judges of the FISA Court just appointed Jennifer Daskal to advise the secretive court. She helped create the Biden Admin’s Disinformation Governance Board. Insane. Yet another reason for reform. pic.twitter.com/oyO5E5EFWB — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) February 17, 2026

