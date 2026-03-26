Key Secret Service agent at Butler rally failed to report her marriage to Brazilian woman

by WorldTribune Staff, March 26, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The Secret Service agent who developed and executed the massive failure of a security plan for the 2024 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania where President Donald Trump was shot by a would-be assassin has been suspended and is under internal agency investigation for allegedly improperly reporting her marriage to a Brazilian woman who may be an illegal alien, a report said.

“This suspension is the third one in a year and a half for the agent, Myosoty ‘Miyo’ Perez, who served as the ‘site agent’ for the Butler campaign rally” where Trump was wounded, retired firefighter Corey Comperatore was killed, and two others in the crowd were seriously injured, RealClearPolitics reported on March 20.

Perez quietly married a Brazilian foreign national last April without notifying the Secret Service, according to a copy of her marriage certificate located on the Brevard County, Florida public records website. Upon learning of the marriage, the agency suspended her and issued an internal “Do Not Admit” notice.

“The internal Secret Service investigation is examining whether the woman Perez was dating and married last year had overstayed her visa and was facing a deportation order,” multiple sources familiar with the matter told RealClearPolitics.

Perez had informed the Secret Service of her contact with the Brazilian woman in 2024 before the Butler assassination attempt, but the agency may have either lost the notification or failed to act on it at the time, the report cited several sources in the Secret Service community as saying.

“It’s unclear, however, whether Perez characterized the contact accurately in 2024 and ever since. Agents are questioning whether she followed mandatory protocol to keep the Secret Service updated on how the relationship was developing and when the two began to live together and subsequently married,” the report said. “The marriage took place in April 2025, according to the marriage certificate attained on a public records database. Yet sources in the Secret Service community say Perez didn’t inform the agency until January.”

There are strict rules requiring security holders to proactively self-report foreign contacts and significant life changes, including foreign travel, arrests, financial distress, and shifts in marital or cohabitation status, to a facility security officer at their respective agency. Failure to report these can lead to clearance suspension or revocation, a penalty that would prevent Secret Service agents from performing their duties.

“How does a Secret Service agent not properly report a relationship with a foreign national that could be an illegal alien, let alone marry her and then not report the marriage?” Rich Staropoli, former long-time Secret Service and DHS official, asked in an interview with RealClearPolitics. “It speaks to the sad state of affairs of the Secret Service in recent years and who they’re hiring.”

Congressional investigators who examined the Butler failures faulted Perez for not placing any Secret Service or local police asset on top of the American Glass Building where would-be assassin Thomas Crooks fired off his shots.

Investigators also questioned “why the Secret Service allowed an inexperienced agent to be placed in such a crucial role at an outdoor rally with thousands of people in attendance. The decision to have Perez in a leading security role for the Butler rally is even more concerning considering that top-level Secret Service officials, including current Secret Service Director Sean Curran, who was serving as the Trump campaign detail leader at the time, had been briefed on an Iranian threat to Trump’s life,” the report said.

Despite the glaring failures at Butler, Perez has remained a Secret Service agent.

“She was supposed to be sidelined from protective duties and working on criminal investigations only, although Secret Service supervisors in the Miami Field Office, where she works, recently allowed her to violate an understanding with others in the Trump Administration that she wouldn’t serve in a physical security role,” the report said.

The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General is finalizing five reports related to the Secret Service’s failures during the two 2024 assassination attempts against Trump.

The reports have been delayed due to Democrats’ ongoing refusal to fund DHS.

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