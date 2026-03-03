‘Kim Jong-Un era’: Grandson elevated above lesser Kims at 9th Congress of Workers’ Party

Special to WorldTribune, March 3, 2026 Real World News

By Geostrategy-Direct, February 24, 2026

Propaganda coming out of North Korea following the recent 9th Congress of the Workers’ Party states that Kim Jong-Un has now surpassed his predecessors (father Kim Jong-Il and grandfather Kim Il-Sung).

The event essentially ushered in the “Kim Jong-Un era.”

There are assessments that Kim “gained confidence through actions like dispatching troops to Russia,” and his actions have “opened the ‘Kim Jong-Un era’ with his own people,” The Chosun Daily reported on Feb. 24.

Kim was re-elected as the General Secretary of the Workers’ Party, the highest position, at the 9th Congress, which began on Feb. 19.

Ri Il-Hwan, a party secretary wearing a single badge depicting only Kim Jong-Un, proposed through a 13,000-character motion to re-elect Kim, who, the motion states, has “cleared away the backwardness” of the Kim Il-Sung and Kim Jong-Il eras, as general secretary.

Ri Il-Hwan described Kim Jong-Un as a “great thinker” with “genius foresight and insight,” stating that he “achieved a great victory unseen in the 5,000-year history and distinctly different from the 75 years since liberation, and ushered in a new era.”

He also mentioned that Kim has pursued “extremely difficult and massive tasks that could not be accomplished for over 70 years since the founding of the nation,” leading to the beginning of the resolution of “long-standing shackles and century-old backwardness that persisted for decades.”

State media also reported that more than half of the Central Committee members and alternate members leading the party have been replaced.

