Kurdish fighters launch ground offensive in Iran; Trump calls on IRGC to ‘lay down their arms’

March 5, 2026

Kurdish military forces have begun a ground offensive inside Iran, American and Israeli officials have confirmed.

Hundreds of Kurdish fighters began the deployment near the Iraq border “in a development that could open an additional front against Teheran,” The Jerusalem Post reported on Wednesday.

The Kurds have long been considered one of the most formidable opposition groups confronting the Iranian regime.

Discussions reportedly took place between the Trump Administration and Kurdish leaders, including a conversation between President Donald Trump and Kurdish leaders in Iraq, as well as leaders of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups.

“The discussions focused on the possibility of operational cooperation. Under such a scenario, Kurdish forces could serve as a ground element that destabilizes the Iranian regime in certain regions,” the report said.

Meanwhile, the president called on Iranian diplomats to seek asylum during an address at the East Room of the White House.

We “urge Iranian diplomats around the world to request asylum and to help us shape a new and better Iran,” he said.”

“They have no air force, they have no air defense, all of their airplanes are gone, their communications are gone, missiles are gone, launchers are gone – about 60% and 64%, respectively,” he continued.

Trump also called on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iran’s military, and police to “lay down their arms. They’re only going to be killed. Now is the time to stand up… and help take back your country.”

The US military said that it has sunk over 30 Iranian ships so far during Operation Epic Fury, including an Iranian drone ship that is on fire.

CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper said that ballistic missile attacks by Iran have decreased by 90% since the first day of the operation.

In an interview with Reuters, Trump said of the Kurds deploying to Iran: “I think it’s wonderful if they want to do that.”

“According to Kurdish sources, these forces have been preparing in recent days to participate in ground operations in western Iran with the aim of pressuring Iranian security forces and dispersing them across multiple arenas,” the report said.

The report cited sources as saying that engaging Iranian forces along the border areas would force Iran to divert military and security resources there, potentially easing pressure on protesters and opposition elements in major cities inside the Islamic Republic.

A senior Kurdish source said on Tuesday evening that in their assessment “there is a major opportunity now,” citing the heavy military pressure currently being placed on Iran and the strikes targeting regime infrastructure.

Any broader operation would also depend on cooperation from the leadership of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, particularly regarding the use of territory and the movement of weapons across the border.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened: “Any attempted infiltration will be met with a harsh response.”

