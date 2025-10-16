Lawfare French-style: Marine Le Pen barred from standing for election

by WorldTribune Staff, October 16, 2025 Real World News



While the American Left failed on a grand scale in their lawfare campaign aimed at keeping Donald Trump from returning to the White House, the French Left’s lawfare targeting populist leader Marine Le Pen is proving effective thus far.

With the possibility of national snap elections on the horizon, the poll-topping Le Pen, who leads the National Rally party, has been banned from even standing for election, a Paris court has confirmed.

The French Council of State, the body of top lawyers which provides legal advice to the government and supreme court, has rejected an appeal by Le Pen to have her “ineligibility” order immediately overturned, Le Figaro reported.

In an unprecedented move, magistrates in Paris in March sentenced Le Pen to a five-year ban from standing for any political office in France after finding her guilty of embezzlement over the alleged use of European Union funds for her populist National Rally party at the EU Parliament for political activities in France.

The judges sided with demands for prosecutors to enact the ban immediately and for it to remain in place during any appeal, making it likely that the prohibition would remain in force during the 2027 presidential race to replace Emmanuel Macron, who will be term-limited from running again for the presidency.

Le Pen’s appeal is not expected to be heard until early next year.

Supporters of Le Pen have called the move to block her from office a political move to get her off the ballot at any cost at a time when her party leads in the polls.

Le Pen herself had said it is a bid by the judiciary to “steal” the next election.

“The system took out the nuclear bomb. If they use such a powerful weapon against us, it’s because we’re about to win the elections… We will not let the French have the presidential election stolen. We will use all the means at our disposal to allow the French to choose their future leaders, and we will win, because truth and justice must win,” Le Pen said after her conviction in March.

“Indeed, it is stated that many Members of the European Parliament break the particular rule Le Pen is accused of having contravened, yet almost none are ever punished for it, leading to a perception the law is only applied to shut down politicians who threaten the European Union itself,” Breitbart’s Oliver JJ Lane noted in an Oct. 16 report.

