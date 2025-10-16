Left-Democrats increasingly open about consensus: Violence is the answer

by WorldTribune Staff, October 16, 2025 Real World News



Five weeks after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, leftists plan to hold “No Kings” rallies throughout the U.S. on Saturday. Democrats are almost unanimous in their support for the rallies, which they insist are completely peaceful.

Critics say that many of the elements who participate in “No Kings” advocate for violence against conservatives.

Meanwhile, a new Cygnal poll shows that nearly half of liberals and 60% of young leftists agree that violence and law-breaking are fine if they don’t agree with the government.

“The Left is admitting in surveys that they’re more politically violent. In Cygnal’s October national poll, 60% of young liberals said breaking the law is OK if you disagree with the government. And 41% of all liberals concurred. Only 14% of conservatives held this belief,” said Cygnal founder and pollster Brent Buchanan.

House Speaker Mike Johnson characterized “No Kings” as a “hate America rally” that would draw “the pro-Hamas wing” and “the Antifa people.”

“They’re all coming out,” Johnson told Fox News. “Some of the House Democrats are selling t-shirts for the event. And it’s being told to us that they won’t be able to reopen the government until after that rally because they can’t face their rabid base.”

Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted: “The radicals are getting a free pass from the media and top Democrat Party leaders who wrongly claim that both sides engage in political violence equally.”

“This isn’t a ‘both sides’ problem when it comes to political violence. This poll proves that,” Bedard added.

Buchanan noted: “The media focuses on dumb college-kid texts while ignoring stories like that of Virginia Democrat Jay Jones fantasizing in writing about political violence against a Republican opponent, his kids, and his wife.”

While almost all Virginia Democrat politicians continue to support Jones, the state’s voters are souring to his candidacy, polls show.

In a poll from Christopher Newport University, taken from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, which was before the text messages by Jones were shown to the public, Jones led by six points. In polls since the scandal erupted, incumbent Republican attorney general candidate Jason Miyares has started to lead. In a Cygnal poll taken Oct. 6-7, Miyares led by two points, 46%-44%, and in a Trafalgar Group poll taken Oct. 8-10, Miyares led by six points.

Buchanan said his poll was an eye-opening warning that the Left isn’t ashamed of the violence against opponents, as demonstrated by its reaction to Jones, Kirk’s slaying, or the two assassination attempts on President Donald Trump.

“This accentuates the fact that one side of America’s political spectrum, whether directly engaged in the behaviors or not, now openly accepts breaking laws if it means advancing their political agenda,” said Buchanan.

That apparently includes the Democrat Party in Wisconsin’s Winnebago County.

The Democrats were kicked out of a farmers market after a party volunteer handed out “Is he dead yet?” bracelets — including to an 8-year-old child — in an apparent reference to Trump.

“The Winnebago County Democratic Party will no longer host a table at the Oshkosh Farmers Market as incendiary rhetoric against Trump and his allies has ramped up since the Republican returned to the White House this year,” the New York Post reported on Wednesday.

The mother of the child who was given one of the bracelets, Katy Neubauer, dropped it back in the basket at the Democrat Party’s table, which she said also had other anti-Trump material.

“It’s hate speech. I mean, it’s literally wishing death on somebody, which isn’t appropriate in any scenario,” the outraged mom told Fox 11 News.

Oshkosh Farmers Market manager Michelle Schmid-Schultz told the station it was the local Democrat committee that handed out the bracelets, which yielded about 10 complaints from patrons and broke market rules.

It seems that only Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman is breaking from the ranks of Democrats on this issue.

“I’m the only Democrat in my family. I grew up in a conservative part of Pennsylvania and I grew up and I know and I love people that voted for President Trump,” Fetterman told Bill O’Reilly Wednesday night.

“They are not fascists, they are not Nazis, they are not trying to destroy the Constitution, those things, and that’s part of another thing,” Fetterman continued. “I refuse to call people, you know, Nazis or fascists.”

Fetterman continued: “Like Charlie Kirk, all I could say is let people grieve — give people the space. I’m not going to use that terrible thing and that assassination to make my argument and try to put out my views.”

“It’s like, my God, he’s a father that had his neck blown out by a bullet,” Fetterman stressed, adding “And now people have forgotten: President Trump was in my state — was shot in the head.”

“Could you imagine where our nation would be if he were hit in the same way as Kirk? We really got to turn the temperature down,” Fetterman added.

The Cygnal survey on political violence looked at how voters view the wave of attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers tasked with finding illegal immigrants for deportation.

What it found is that the left is good with the attacks and the right is eager for a peaceful end.

“In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination last month and a string of ongoing political violence, the dogma of ‘both sides do it’ became the prevailing talking point across news media. But this data shows only 29% of Democrats see an off-ramp to rising political violence compared to 40% of Republicans who, for once, are more idealistic,” said Cygnal spokesman Ryan Shucard.

Worst of all, said Cygnal, is that a majority overall believes that political violence will increase.

The poll found:

• 57% believe political conflict and violence will escalate.

• The Democrat base is +7 over other segments in believing violence and conflict will continue.

• 41% believe that colleges and universities are teaching students that violence is a justifiable response to political disagreements.

Related: Antifa 101: Students in graduate course at City University of NY required to do ‘militant research’, October 10, 2025

As for the “No Kings” rally, Minnesota Republican Rep. Tom Emmer criticized the planned demonstration and blamed it for prolonging the government shutdown, telling reporters that Democrats had caved to the “terrorist wing of their party.”

Support Free Press Foundation