Left runs wild in Virginia: Slew of tax hikes, laws seen making vote fraud easier

With control of the state legislature and governor’s mansion, Democrats are set to impose a slew of new taxes, make it easier to rig an election, and stop state law enforcement from cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“While all eyes have been on Minneapolis, the newly empowered Virginia Democrats wasted no time organizing an absolute orgy of legislative stupidity. Why this should matter to you is that it’s a blueprint for national rule should any of this spill over,” Editor at Large Geoffrey Ingersoll wrote for The Daily Caller.

Here are some of the bills Democrats have introduced:

• Create two new higher tax brackets of 8% and 10% on people making over $600K.

• A new 10% tax bracket for anyone making over $1M.

• 3.8% investment tax on top of state income taxes.

• New 4.3% sales tax on Uber Eats, Amazon, etc deliveries.

• New sales tax on admissions to a wide variety of businesses.

• Raise the hotel tax.

• New personal property tax on landscaping equipment.

• Extend the time absentee ballots can be received after election day to three days.

• Allow people to cast their votes electronically through the internet.

• Expand ranked-choice voting.

• Extend the deadline for ballot curing to one week after election day.

• Redact the addresses of political candidates from FOIAs.

• Add Virginia to the National Popular Vote Compact for presidential electors.

• Make it illegal to hand count ballots.

• Guarantee illegal aliens free education.

• Make it illegal to approach somebody at an abortion clinic.

• $500 sales tax on firearm suppressors.

• “Assault weapons” and large capacity magazine ban.

• 11% sales tax on all firearms and ammunition.

• Prohibit outdoor shooting of a firearm on land less than 5 acres.

• Lower the criminal penalties for robbery.

• Ban the arrest of illegal aliens in courthouses.

• Remove mandatory minimum sentences.

• Allow localities to install speed cameras.

• Replace Columbus Day with “Indigenous Peoples Day.”

• Ban gas powered leaf blowers.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed 10 executive orders on her first day in office which includes rescinding former Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s order which directed the Virginia State Police and Virginia Department of Corrections to cooperate with ICE.

Another order called for the establishment of a so-called “Economic Resiliency Task Force” that is essentially responding to Democrats’ whining over the Trump Administration’s “federal workforce reductions, funding cuts, tariffs, and immigration impacts.”

An order was also signed establishing “a comprehensive non-discrimination policy” which includes gender identity (Virginia is still reeling from its education system allowing a biological male who called himself a girl to use the girls’ restrooms, where he sexually assaulted girls at two different Loudoun County high schools).

Ingersoll concluded: “It’s a sad time for Virginia, home state of George Washington, but it could be worse. It could be a blueprint for national rule if the GOP doesn’t wake up and start viciously wielding power.

“Move aside ‘small government’ dorks. We need strongmen to fight back against this nonsense.”

