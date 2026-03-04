Lefties in Canadian media begs government not to deport Indian who killed 16 people

by WorldTribune Staff, March 4, 2026 Real World News



In 2018, an Indian national truck driver named Jaskirat Singh Sidhu sped through a stop sign near Armley, Saskatchewan and slammed into a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team. Sixteen people were killed and 13 injured, most of them teenage boys.

Sidhu was charged with 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and 13 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily injury. In early 2019, he pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Having served the sentence, Canadian authorities are moving forward with deportation proceedings against Sidhu.

Revolver News picked up the story:

“Now, you’d think that’d be the end of this horror story, right? Wrong. Instead of this guy getting a firm kick out the door, a shocking number of left-wingers in Canada’s mainstream press are lobbying hard to let him stay.”

The National Post actually wrote this:

“The 2018 crash involving the Humboldt Broncos is one of the most devastating tragedies in recent Canadian history. Sixteen people lost their lives. Families were forever changed. Nothing can diminish this loss, but the fact remains that it was an accident, caused when a truck driver drove through a stop sign at a dangerous intersection. Who among us can say we have never done anything similar?”

The last line left many Canadians seething.

“Because blowing through a stop sign in your neighborhood isn’t the same thing as plowing into a bus full of kids. Treating those two things like they’re the same thing is cruel and absurd,” Revolver News noted.

The National Post went to offer its recommendation:

“The question now is whether we are prepared to assert that sovereignty and demonstrate that in this country, justice, once done, can be tempered with compassion. Sidhu has paid his debt to society. He has done all we can ask of him. He has a wife and family here. He should be allowed to stay.”

Revolver News concluded: “Sixteen lives wiped out, and left-wing media are openly fighting for the guy who killed them all. At some point, ordinary people see this stuff and start to wonder what the hell is going on…

“Sixteen young lives were taken, and so many families and friends are still living with the horror. And yet left-wing media elites are way more focused on extending mercy to the man behind the wheel than on the community that was shattered beyond recognition. Sure, compassion has its place. So does common sense.”

this guy killed 16 Canadians, most of them teen boys from a very small community, and almost every mainstream journalist in the country is begging the government to override his deportation order. you just can’t hate them enough https://t.co/DXy4xmrvh6 — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) March 3, 2026

