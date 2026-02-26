Leftist who ‘fled’ Trump’s America begs Canada for help

by WorldTribune Staff, February 26, 2026 Real World News



A leftist who said she “fled” President Donald Trump’s America apparently over the Left’s “affordability” mantra is now begging for help in her new home of Canada where she has been hit with a massive affordability crisis.

The woman, who goes by the handle Nope Brigade, chose to move to Vancouver, one of the priciest housing markets in the world.

Brigade, who calls herself a “scholar of the far right” who studies conservative and right-wing ideologies, posted on social media in a plea for help from her new neighbors up north:

“For those who don’t know, the housing crisis here is way worse than the U.S. I lived in LA for six years and I have not faced rent as bad as here.”

Brigade explained that she, her partner, and their pets moved to Vancouver on a visitor visa, which prevents them from working.

She said they are quickly burning through their savings in Canada: “I think the cost of living crisis is worse here.”

Brigade added: “Especially when you are shut out of the healthcare system and can’t access any of the resources that Canadians have access to. And that’s understandable, I’m not a citizen of the country, but it is making the financial situation dire.”

She was widely mocked on social media, particularly for the healthcare system comment since the American Left is all too happy to demand that illegal aliens receive free healthcare and other free stuff.

One user wrote on TikTok: “Ma’am, no matter what happens please stay there. Signed, the United States of America,” with a Canadian replying: “You kidding? We don’t want her either!”

Another wrote: “All I heard was a lot of criticism regarding the place you chose to flee to, then after the criticism was the request for money.”

BREAKING – Leftists who fled to Canada are now begging online for free housing after discovering the cost of living and health care are worse than in the US, saying they cannot work on visas, are burning through their savings, and are struggling to afford skyrocketing rent. pic.twitter.com/b3IWzviw0c — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) February 22, 2026

