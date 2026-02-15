Leftist woman reports Maryland students who attended TPUSA event to Child Protective Services

by WorldTribune Staff, February 15, 2026 Real World News



The leftist mind at work: It’s fine for children to have body parts cut off, without parental notification, in the name of “trans rights.” But attending an event of a conservative group, that’s going too far.

Leftist Maryland resident Nancy Krause reported students in Calvert County who attended a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event to Child Protective Services (CPS).

During the Calvert County Board of Education meeting on Feb. 12, Kruase said she notified CPS due to her “safety concerns” over a December 2025 TPUSA gathering.

Krause also claimed she was concerned about potential conflicts of interest among board members who reportedly spoke at the event.

“While community building opportunities for students are important, this event raises serious concerns related to student safety, parental rights and governance oversight,” Krause said at the meeting.

“Students are widely recognized as a vulnerable population, they are in critical developmental stages, and especially susceptible to influence,” she continued. “All Board of Education members in this room are mandated reporters under state law, as I am. Based on the circumstances surrounding this event, a report was made to Child Protective Services.”

A student who attended the TPUSA event who spoke before Krause said that all students who attended had parental permission.

This lady called CHILD PROTECTIVE SERVICES over kids organizing @TPUSA meetings at their high school. Think about that. People like this literally want your kids taken away by the state if they think you’re passing on conservative values. Reports like this should be criminal. https://t.co/2rCrbum9tP — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 14, 2026

