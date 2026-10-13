Legacy media ties new White House press secretary to ‘debunked’ conspiracy theories

by WorldTribune Staff, October 13, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Newly minted White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia’s first press briefing lasted just 14 minutes during which she took only three questions.

Legacy media welcomed Zacharia by skewering her for past social media posts which they say included content supporting QAnon, and advancing elements of the allegedly debunked Pizzagate narrative.

The media outlets insist that examining a White House press secretary’s public record and stance on factual accuracy is a standard part of journalistic oversight.

These are the same legacy media outlets that for years have knowingly pushed debunked conspiracy theories in an effort to derail Donald J. Trump’s presidency and his comeback bid for a second term.

According to a report published Sunday by the Independent, Zacharia shared in posts to Truth Social her belief in Pizzagate and other fringe beliefs.

Pizzagate claims that prominent Democrats, including Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign chairman John Podesta, were involved in a child sex trafficking ring.

The claim was that powerful Democrats ran their sex trafficking business out of a DC pizzeria called Comet Ping Pong.

“Zacharia, 41, was so invested in shining a light on the theory that she took to Truth Social on several occasions to try to urge Fox News to report on it,” The Independent reported.

The “Pizzagate” theory has been debunked as a hoax by legacy media but is still widely regarded as plausible if not credible.

Related: Howard Rubin’s arrest sparks new interest in ‘Black Eye Club’, October 2, 2025

On Sept. 4, 2022, when it was announced that Podesta had agreed to work in the Biden White House, Zacharia posted “Pedo Podesta. #pedoPodesta.” Later that day, she wrote, “The radical left Hollywood elites are sick pedo cannibals. Change my mind.”

Zacharia also shared a post on Truth Social earlier in 2022 that read: “Democrats want to mask and rape your children. That’s their satanic platform,” according to the Popular Information report.

According to the report, the new press secretary has also previously publicized her support of QAnon, a conspiracy theory that originated in 2017 as a result of Pizzagate. The theory claims that Trump is secretly fighting a child-abuse group consisting of Democrats, Hollywood and “the deep state.”

Related: Inside the movement to decriminalize pedophilia, February 16, 2025

What is Popular Information?

It is a leftist outlet founded by Judd Legum, a lawyer and journalist who previously founded ThinkProgress and served as research director for Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign.

Its reporting has been frequently cited and picked up by the likes of The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, Bloomberg, and the Associated Press.

Trump wrote that it was his “great honor” to name Zacharia as his latest press secretary. The appointment fills a role that had been left vacant since August, when former press secretary Karoline Leavitt resigned to spend more time with her two young children.

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