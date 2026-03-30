Leonid Radvinsky, 43: OnlyFans ‘philanthropist’ promoted pedophilia and degeneracy

by WorldTribune Staff, March 30, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



To admirers in legacy media and the”online adult entertainment” business, Leonid Radvinsky was an astute entrepreneur, privately religious and an alleged philanthropist who took a small adult site called OnlyFans and transformed it into a behemoth earning multiple billions per year.

According to OnlyFans, Radvinsky, a Ukrainian-American who lived in Miami, died on March 23 from cancer. He was 43.

His legacy? By promoting pedophilia and degeneracy, Radvinsky contributed substantially to making the United States far and away the world’s leading producer of online pornography, with a market share of nearly 25 percent.

On his website, which at the time of writing had yet to be updated following his demise, Radvinsky wrote: “I donate a huge amount of time, effort and money to non-profit causes.”

The Daily Mail noted: “But for all his apparent humanity (and allowing for the fact that giving away $5 million is chicken feed for a man who was making nearly $2 million from OnlyFans every day) he spent a lifetime enriching himself in a sleazy and exploitative industry where his behavior — even by the standards of online adult entertainment — was often far from creditable.”

The Daily Mail noted how there are few photos of Radvinsky to be found online, “an astonishing achievement for most people in the modern world, let alone a billionaire digital entrepreneur.”

He did not grant interviews and details of his private life are hazy.

“And he even died in secret, too,” the Daily Mail added. “Although his company announced on Monday that, age 43, he had ‘died peacefully after a long battle with cancer,’ a business associate told the New York Post that Radvinsky had actually died a few days earlier and the news covered up ‘so there was no interruption to the business.’ ”

In recent years, investigations by Reuters, Forbes, the BBC and investigative website Forensic News resulted in damning allegations about Radvinsky and his businesses, including OnlyFans, which he bought in 2018 from its British creators, father and son entrepreneurs Guy and Tim Stokely.

The allegations ranged from dubious financial conduct to allowing explicit underage content to be posted on websites, although Radvinsky was never charged with any criminal offense.

As uncovered by Forbes in a 2021 investigation, the Cybertania site Radvinsky owned included a site called Working Passes which had a link for “the hottest underaged hardcore” containing 16-year-olds. Another site, Ultra Passwords, promised a link containing “the hottest bestiality site on the web.” Both sites would have been illegal in most of the US, as of course would his site Password Universe, which claimed to offer more than 10,000 “illegal pre-teen passwords.”

Among a reported porn-related 955 internet domain names he bought were “websyoungest[dot]com” and “slaveboywanted[dot]com.”

Radvinsky’s sites linked to conventional porn sites which, as his partners, he charged for every “click” they received.

It was undeniable that he was, as Forensic News put it, “catering to pedophiles to make a buck.”

In May of 2021, a BBC investigation reported that OnlyFans was failing to prevent underage users from selling and appearing in explicit videos.

Some children complained to police that their images were being uploaded to the platform without their consent while a U.S. watchdog said missing children were appearing on OnlyFans videos.

Three months after the BBC report came out, OnlyFans announced it was banning sexually explicit content, blaming pressure from its banks. It rapidly reversed its decision following an outcry from subscribers.

In 2024, a Reuters investigation found that at least 128 people had complained to U.S. law enforcement that they were featured in the site’s sexually explicit content without their consent.

Most of the complaints came from women accusing men who were former sexual partners. They included a woman who alleged a video of her rape was sold on OnlyFans. And this is despite a pledge by CEO Keily Blair that OnlyFans monitors 100 percent of content (although the company’s terms of service insisted it had no obligation to do so).

Reuters also reported that hundreds of sexually explicit videos and pictures of underage children from toddlers up to teens appeared on the site. The news agency also highlighted the case of a Missouri man who was able to repeatedly post his sexual encounters with a dog on the site.

“For a website that is largely given over to porn, OnlyFans has certainly managed to drum up some very favorable publicity. In large part this has been down to the interest it received from celebrities,” the Dail Mail’s report added. “Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion mentioned OnlyFans on their song ‘Savage’ while some actors and pop stars — such as former Disney Channel actress Bella Thorne, ex-Bond Girl Denise Richards and singer Lily Allen — have released content on the site for their over-18 fan subscribers.”

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