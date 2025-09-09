Liberal radio host: ‘I should never have got that damn Covid shot’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 9, 2025 Real World News



Liberal radio host Lenard McKelvey, aka Charlamagne, shocked his audience after revealing that he has suffered ongoing chest pain since receiving the Covid injection.

The exchange happened live on New York City’s Power 105.1 FM “The Breakfast Club” during the popular “Get It Off Your Chest” segment.

A caller, identified as James from North Carolina, phoned in to berate Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr., calling him unfit to speak on public health.

“He is in no position to be telling people anything about health. I mean, he can’t — have y’all heard how he breathes?” James said, taking a swipe at Kennedy’s voice condition.

The caller insisted vaccines were essential: “Vaccines are important because it builds up an immunity to your system whenever you get those shots for whatever the illness is.”

Charlamagne was not having it.

“I understand the vaccine hesitancy, though, especially amongst black people,” Charlamagne said.

Co-host Jess Hilarious agreed, adding that there are better ways to protect health than rolling up a sleeve for every new shot.

“There are natural ways to boost your immunity, though,” she said. “A vaccine is not the only way to do that. You got to really be careful about the things that you’re putting in your body. You got to do research on all that stuff. It’s a new vaccine every few months, every year, and then you find out after it’s being recalled.”

Then Charlamagne dropped the bombshell: “I ain’t going to lie. Every time I have chest pain now, I be like, ‘Man, I should have never got that damn Covid shot.’ ”

“I had no cardiovascular issues until I got that goddamn Covid shot,” he added.

Co-host DJ Envy also weighed in, blasting the government and corporations for forcing people into the jab.

“[They] kind of forced us to get the Covid shot. Right,” Envy said. “We didn’t have an option if we wanted to continue to work, which sucks.”

Charlamagne made it clear he hasn’t been the same since he received the shot.

“I’m just saying when I think about, you know, things, the changes that I’ve had over the last five years, that was a big one, getting that vaccine,” he said.

