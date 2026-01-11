List of illegals arrested by ICE in Minnesota includes convicted killers, child rapists

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 11, 2026

When Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey screamed for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to “Get the f—- out of Minneapolis,” he was lionized by leftists and their media cartel.

So here is what Frey and those leftists want to stop:

Fox News’s Bill Melugin posted to X a list of the criminal illegal aliens who have been taken off of Minnesota’s streets by ICE. They include convicted murderers and child rapists:

