Local government update: Audit leading to more than red faces in Cary, NC

by WorldTribune Staff, October 28, 2026 — Real World News



How is your town council spending your money?

In Cary, North Carolina, a 2,600-page state investigative audit uncovered a “culture of extravagant spending” and severe financial oversight failures centered around former Town Manager Sean Stegall.

The investigation exposed massive unchecked spending of taxpayer money between 2024 and 2025:

• Cary issued government Visa cards to 62% of its entire workforce (828 employees), who racked up over 60,000 transactions totaling $24.2 million. By comparison, the significantly larger city of Charlotte only provides credit cards to 10% of its staff.

• The audit flagged $220 bone-in ribeye steaks, $50 glasses of wine, fine dining averaging $102 per person, a $3,419 hotel penthouse suite stay, and a $733 executive van rental for a brief 12-mile trip to a holiday dinner.

• The town spent $1,600 on custom Ray-Ban sunglasses for the Town Council, later justified by leadership as part of a branding effort because “the sun was shining in their eyes” during a park ribbon-cutting.

• Taxpayers paid $65,653 for a ghostwriter to author a book about Stegall’s management style, titled “The Top of the Ark.” The project was a commercial flop, selling only 260 copies while over 2,300 books sit in inventory.

• Cary dropped $121,314 on high-end video production for a council retreat, including a 28-minute documentary titled “Dancing Queens: A Case Study.”

• Stegall directly bypassed checks and balances, executing more than $1 million in property purchases without full council review. He also completely eliminated the town’s internal auditor position, removing key oversight.

The findings sparked deep community outrage and triggered a separate criminal investigation by the Wake County District Attorney.

Wake District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said the auditor’s office hasn’t turned over materials supporting the 2,600-page investigative report the auditor’s office released in July. Freeman also says the auditor’s office hasn’t given her a timeline on when the materials — including interviews and financial analyses — would be handed over.

The investigative report also detailed an intimidating workplace environment under Stegall, who resigned under pressure in late 2025. Stegall reportedly fostered a “culture of hostility and deference” that effectively bullied staff and discouraged them from questioning his transactions or financial reporting.

Furthermore, despite Stegall repeatedly assuring the Town Council that Cary’s finances were perfectly sound, auditors discovered that the town’s emergency fund balance actually dipped below its mandated 33.33% minimum threshold during the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years.

Brian Balfour, senior vice president of research at the John Locke Foundation, said the Cary audit reflects a pattern of government officials misusing taxpayer dollars.

“This is an all-too-common story: government officials and bureaucrats abusing taxpayer dollars,” Balfour told Carolina Journal. “No level of government is exempt from this corruption. Far too many in government view taxpayer dollars as a pot of money at their disposal, to be used for personal gain, with no respect to the fact that tax dollars were taken from the paychecks of hard-working people trying to make ends meet.”

Balfour said the report illustrates why stronger oversight is necessary but argued the larger solution is reducing the size and scope of government.

“Fortunately the auditor discovered this abuse, but how much more fraud and abuse is occurring with taxpayer dollars in local and state governments, let alone the federal government?” asked Balfour. “More transparency and oversight can help, but this underscores the urgent need to reduce the size and scope of government to its core function of protecting the rights of citizens. The smaller the government, the less opportunity for fraudulent and abusive wastes of taxpayer dollars there will be.”

Following immense public backlash at Town Hall, where residents openly blasted leadership as “pathetic”, Cary’s current administration and independent external law firms mapped out an aggressive reform package.

This month, the Cary Town Council advanced several corrective mandates to be completed by the end of the 2027 fiscal year. Progress can be tracked by the public via the town’s newly launched Moving Forward Dashboard:

• Reestablishing the independent town internal auditor role that Stegall abolished.

• Initiating a comprehensive, top-down review to restrict who holds town Visas and tighten documentation requirements.

• Enacting a new anti-retaliation policy and evaluating a confidential tip line so employees can report misconduct without fear of reprisal.

• Mandating explicit Town Council notifications and approval rules for any land deals exceeding $300,000.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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