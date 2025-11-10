Looming end to shutdown opens major schism in Democrat Party

by WorldTribune Staff, November 10, 2025 Real World News



The extreme left wing which has essentially taken over the Democrat Party is livid at the move by the less-extreme party members who paved the way for the 41-day Schumer Shutdown to end.

The Senate broke the Chuck Schumer-led filibuster Sunday night after seven Democrats and one independent who caucuses with the Democrats caved and joined Republicans in their bid to end the shutdown.

The Motion to Invoke Cloture on the House-passed continuing resolution was passed on the 15th attempt by a vote of 60-40.

The Democrats who voted in favor of Sunday’s resolution were John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Jacky Rosen of Nevada, Tim Kaine of Virginia, and Dick Durbin of Illinois. They were joined by Independent Angus King of Maine.

Sen. Rand Paul was the lone Republican to vote no.

Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders was irate, saying the Democrats who caved were ignoring last Tuesday’s vote in which Sanders proclaimed voters said “they want us to stand up to Trumpism” to “his authoritarianism.”

DNC chairman Ken Martin released a statement on X in which he said he is “proud of the majority of Senate Democrats who opposed this vote,” which he declared was the “day Trump turned his back” on Americans “so he could focus on building his gilded ballroom.”

One response to Martin’s post stated: “Save it, Ken. We’re all pissed off. The Democrats have let down the voters that needed them most and for what good? Your words are falling on deaf ears.”

“People are furious,” a centrist House Democrat, speaking on the condition of anonymity to share details of internal discussions, told Axios. “It’s an awful deal and a total failure to use leverage for anything real.”

Axios cited a progressive House Democrat as saying “people are pissed” and that it feels like Senate Democrats “got almost nothing. It seems like they are just tired.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump posted to Truth Social:

All Air Traffic Controllers must get back to work, NOW!!! Anyone who doesn’t will be substantially “docked.” For those Air Traffic Controllers who were GREAT PATRIOTS, and didn’t take ANY TIME OFF for the “Democrat Shutdown Hoax,” I will be recommending a BONUS of $10,000 per person for distinguished service to our Country.

For those that did nothing but complain, and took time off, even though everyone knew they would be paid, IN FULL, shortly into the future, I am NOT HAPPY WITH YOU. You didn’t step up to help the U.S.A. against the FAKE DEMOCRAT ATTACK that was only meant to hurt our Country. You will have a negative mark, at least in my mind, against your record. If you want to leave service in the near future, please do not hesitate to do so, with NO payment or severance of any kind! You will be quickly replaced by true Patriots, who will do a better job on the Brand New State of the Art Equipment, the best in the World, that we are in the process of ordering.

The last “Administration” wasted Billions of Dollars trying to fix antiquated “junk.” They had no idea what they were doing! Again, to our great American Patriots, GOD BLESS YOU – I won’t be able to send your money fast enough! To all others, REPORT TO WORK IMMEDIATELY. GOD BLESS AMERICA! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

Support Free Press Foundation