Louvre ‘diversity hire’ security chief blamed as thieves stole Napoleon crown jewels in broad daylight

by WorldTribune Staff, October 21, 2025 Real World News



The Louvre in Paris was forced to close its doors on Sunday after thieves made off with several pieces of historic jewels linked to Napoleon and Empress Eugenie.

The theft, at around 9:30 a.m. local time, targeted the museum’s Apollo Gallery. According to The Associated Press, eight objects were taken, including a sapphire diadem, necklace and single earring from a matching set linked to 19th-century French queens Marie-Amelie and Hortense.

An emerald necklace and earrings from the matching set of Empress Marie-Louise were also reportedly snatched alongside a reliquary brooch, Empress Eugenie’s diadem and her large corsage-bow brooch.

According to French daily Le Parisien, the thieves, two of whom were disguised as construction workers, entered the museum after parking next to it. They extended a lift to a first-floor window and smashed it open with an angle grinder. They escaped on scooters.

Critics are blaming the broad daylight heist on the museum’s security chief, who they allege is a “diversity hire.”

🇫🇷 ‘THEFT OF THE DECADE’ ROCKS THE LOUVRE – SECURITY CHIEF NOW ACCUSED OF BEING A ‘DIVERSITY HIRE’ Paris is reeling after thieves pulled off a 7-minute daylight raid inside the Louvre, stealing jewels once worn by Napoleon’s family. Now, the fallout has turned political.… https://t.co/saArQlXHrz pic.twitter.com/swuXaj4fEr — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 21, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation