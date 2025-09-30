Mamdani and the Democrat Socialists of America; Trump warns NYC’s federal funding will stop

by WorldTribune Staff, September 30, 2025 Real World News



“We need to replace capitalism with socialism, a system of cooperation, democracy, and equality.”

That was declared by the Communist Party USA in its party program adopted on July 13.

The alternative to the present majority, the Democrats are dominated by the plurality, nearing a majority, are socialists from whose platform comes the above phrase and much similar.

Zohran Mamdani, the socialist and Islamist who is favored to win the New York City mayoral election in November, wants the city government to take over vital services, including grocery stores and child care, and to provide free transportation. He says he will impose a rent freeze, which would reduce housing and create more slums.

“Mamdani is backed by the Democratic Socialists of America, who count on the media to conceal their Marxism,” Robert Knight wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Times earlier this month. “Although Mamdani slyly pushes the parts of the DSA agenda that most appeal to the Democrats’ Free Stuff Army, the mother ship is unabashedly communist, although they would reject that term as bad salesmanship.”

The DSA’s website prominently features Mamdani and Michigan Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib. Tlaib is a Muslim and vice chair of the Progressive Congressional Caucus who keynoted the 2025 Democratic Socialists’ convention.

“The objectives of the Progressive Caucus and the Democratic Socialists are virtually indistinguishable from those of the Communist Party USA,” Knight noted.

Tlaib told The Guardian newspaper that “we need to replace capitalism with socialism, a system of cooperation, democracy, and equality.”

How about this one: “In overcoming the old, barbaric order of capitalism, the working class will not only liberate itself from its own shackles, but all of humanity from the parasitic death-drive of capitalism.”

That one’s not from the communists. It’s from the 2021 Democratic Socialists platform.

One stakeholder in New York City’s future is unimpressed. President Trump posted the following:

Self proclaimed New York City Communist, Zohran Mamdani, who is running for Mayor, will prove to be one of the best things to ever happen to our great Republican Party. He is going to have problems with Washington like no Mayor in the history of our once great City. Remember, he needs the money from me, as President, in order to fulfill all of his FAKE Communist promises. He won’t be getting any of it, so what’s the point of voting for him? This ideology has failed, always, for thousands of years. It will fail again, and that’s guaranteed! President DJT

Knight noted:

Capitalism is not a system. It’s the market at work, supported by investment capital, labor and the protection of private property. Buyers and sellers operate under the economic law of supply and demand. Prices reflect what people think a product or service is actually worth, not what a socialist regime tells them it’s worth. Nations that embrace socialism become poor and tyrannical. Socialism’s only sure outcome is misery for the many under the power of the few. The U.S. government enforces the rules of law and liberty better than most others. It’s why so much foreign investment comes into America from less-free countries. The Bill of Rights safeguards property, religion, speech, the press, assembly and the right to petition. Lacking such protections, socialist governments inevitably turn to tyranny. A recent Gallup poll showed that more Americans, especially young people, are warming to socialism and rejecting capitalism. A significant number of the young, however, are rejecting campus indoctrination and rediscovering American exceptionalism and faith in the God of the Bible.

Support Free Press Foundation