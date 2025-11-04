Mamdani blames Trump for bomb threats at New Jersey polling places

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 4, 2025

Bomb threats at several New Jersey polling locations on Tuesday were part of President Donald Trump’s strategy of voter intimidation, according to New York City socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

At least seven polling locations were hit with bomb threats in New Jersey, sparking some closures. The state’s attorney general said that each location was secured, and voting would proceed.

Mamdani said the bomb threats were “part of the general approach the Trump Administration has taken to trying to intimidate voters with baseless allegations of voter fraud as a means of trying to repress the voice of Americans across this country.”

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “This is the next mayor of NYC. He knows exactly what he’s doing.”

Earlier, he posted: “Bomb threats called into at least 7 NJ polling places on Election Day, multiple locations closed across the state. This is a direct attack on election day voting, which everyone knows is Republican-heavy.”

Posobiec added:

“Charlie Kirk will not be voting today, and Charlie Kirk will not be hosting tonight. And we know why: Because a violent leftist stole that right from him.”

The seven counties in New Jersey that reported bomb threats were Bergen County, Essex County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Ocean County, and Passaic County.

Meanwhile, New York City polling locations for the mayoral race were reportedly hit with swattings on Election Day, with hours to go for in-person voting.

According to a report from the New York Post, the FBI and other authorities were investigating swatting incidents, which included a polling site in Harlem. Authorities are investigating the emails, which were sent to election workers.

An NYPD source told the New York Daily News: “We believe it’s an elaborate swatting attempt. The emails make terroristic threats.”

