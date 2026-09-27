Mamdani certain socialism will ‘translate on a national level’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 27, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



To make socialism more palatable to the masses, proponents threw the word “democratic” in front of it.

It seems to be working. A Gallup Poll released this month found that 43% of respondents hold a favorable view of socialism, the highest level of support recorded in Gallup’s tracking since 2010.

Zohran Mamdani, who got the socialism snowball rolling by winning the New York mayoral election, is certain that it will “absolutely translate on a national level.”

Appearing on CNN International’s “Amanpour” on Saturday, Mamdani was asked whether America is ready to elect socialists and whether the 2026 midterms will be a referendum on the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

“While we are an exceptional city, as the greatest city in the world, we also know that the struggles that New Yorkers are facing are the struggles that working-class Americans are facing across the country,” Mamdani said. “I often say that there’s only one majority in this country, it’s the working class. And their inability to afford housing, childcare, even public transit, that is something that goes beyond any one city.”

Writing for Modernity on Saturday, Steven Watson noted: “This is the same argument Mamdani has been making since his slate smashed New York’s Democratic establishment in June. After candidates he backed knocked out incumbents and seized safe House nominations, he told ABC’s Jonathan Karl that a democratic socialist ‘can get elected anywhere across this country for any position.’ ”

He talked then about “a hunger that is not just felt by New Yorkers, but, frankly, by Americans from coast to coast.”

The June winners in already deep-blue New York districts, including DSA members Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier, plus progressive Brad Lander — ran on tax-the-rich politics, attacks on Israel, and, in several cases, abolishing ICE.

Watson noted: “Mamdani now wants that rise treated as proof the rest of America is waiting for the same program.”

A CNN poll in late July found about a third of Democrats and Democrat-leaning adults now identify as “democratic socialists.”

Watson noted: “They skew younger. They are more eager to yank the party left. They are nearly twice as likely as other Democrats to want that shift on policy. Nearly half of them would be enthusiastic about a candidate who wants to cut U.S. support for Israel, compared with 20 percent of non-socialist Democrats.”

Moderate leftists, such as Bill Maher, are warning that the far left has completely taken over the Democratic Party.

“We already know what he is because it’s in his own statements and the people he hires,” Maher said. He pointed to tenant advocate Cea Weaver, who said “let’s elect more communists.” Maher’s verdict: “Look, this is not like something you have to really figure out. ‘Elect more communists.’ That’s a communist.”

Republicans are treating the results as a gift. House Speaker Mike Johnson said after the New York wins: “The Democratic party, the socialists, the Marxists, have nominated some of the most radical candidates to ever run for office, and they’re running for Congress. The insurgent left is on the rise.”

.@NYCMayor Mamdani says socialism will take over national politics: “[Socialism] will absolutely translate on a national level. And the reason that I believe that is while we are an exceptional city. As the greatest city in the world, we also know that the struggles that New… pic.twitter.com/CaNc02evFq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 26, 2026

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