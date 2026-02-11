Mamdani quotes Quran to justify strengthening NYC sanctuary policies

by WorldTribune Staff, February 11, 2026 Real World News



New York City socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a Muslim, quoted verses from the Quran to justify strengthening sanctuary city laws to protect illegal aliens.

” ‘As for those who immigrated in the cause of Allah after being persecuted, we shall surely bless them with a good home in this world,’ ” Mamdani quoted. “Or as the prophet Muhammed … said, ‘Islam began as something strange and will go back to being strange. So glad tidings to the strangers.’ ”

He continued: “If faith offers us the moral compass to stand alongside the stranger, government can provide the resources. Let us create a new expectation of city hall, where power is wielded to love, to embrace, and to protect. We will stand with the stranger today, tomorrow, and all the days that are still to come.”

Mamdani then issued an order that will prohibit Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from entering city property without a judicial warrant.

The order will also create a new task force to focus on immigration and ICE, increase protections on private data, and institute a review on agency policies to ensure they follow the mayor’s directives.

During his inauguration last month, Mamdani proclaimed: “We will replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism.”

That “warmth” apparently did not extend to the city’s homeless.

During the recent brutally frigid weather, several homeless were found dead outside. Mamdani has maintained his policy of not forcing the homeless indoors.

The death toll rose to 18 as the severe weather gripped the city, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, whom Mamdani has said in the past he admires, ordered law enforcement in late January to force people indoors to save them from the cold.

Former city Comptroller Scott Stringer said the Baltimore mayor’s approach makes sense given the urgency. He noted that Mamdani’s removal policy was highly subjective, and that the mayor has extraordinary power over its interpretation or analysis.

“The question is: Is it ideology or incompetence for the lack of action? Saving lives is the most important thing you can do as an elected official. The standard has to be in this extreme weather, ‘Can they survive the night?’ And that’s what Baltimore is saying,” Stringer said.

He added, “It’s just not a tough call when people can die in the night. I don’t understand why it’s so complicated.”

Critics blast Mamdani’s ‘infuriating’ refusal to budge on involuntary removal of homeless New Yorkers https://t.co/0z4EGXabAC pic.twitter.com/TFUfYRAAzY — New York Post (@nypost) February 10, 2026

2026 Contract With Our Readers