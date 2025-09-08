Man behind ‘hands up don’t shoot’ lie shot dead in Ferguson, Missouri

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 8, 2025

The man who fabricated the story that Michael Brown had his hands up and was surrendering when he was shot by police in August 2014 has been shot dead in Ferguson, Missouri, according to local police.

Ferguson Police reported on Sunday that Dorian Johnson was shot and died from his injuries. Police have one person in custody.

No officers were involved in the shooting on Sunday.

Johnson was with Brown the day he was shot by a Ferguson police officer in 2014. He was also with Brown earlier when Brown strong-armed a convenience store owner and walked out with items he stole from the store.

Johnson started the lie that Brown was an innocent man gunned down by police while surrendering with his hands up.

The lie was a key spark in rioting in Ferguson and the use of the “hands up don’t shoot” chant that is still used by leftist activists.

“At least 11 police officers were murdered across the country following Mike Brown’s death by Black Lives Matter activists who believed the hype that Brown was the victim of police malfeasance,” The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft noted.

Court testimony showed that “hand up don’t shoot” was completely made up.

Following Brown’s death, Johnson was hired by the City of St. Louis through a state-grant program called St. Louis’ Agency on Training and Employment.

