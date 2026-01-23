Manchurian generation: 100K Chinese born in U.S. yearly

by WorldTribune Staff, January 23, 2026 Real World News



Peter Schweizer, author of “The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon“, told Steve Bannon’s “War Room” how Chinese are using birthright citizenship to create a Manchurian generation in the United States.

Schweizer told Bannon: “This whole issue of birthright citizenship. Right? I mean, we know about it. The Supreme Court is considering the case, this notion that if you happen to be in the United States and a child is born, that child automatically becomes a U.S. citizen. And here’s the problem, Steve, our federal government has zero idea of how many children are granted citizenship through this birthright citizenship every year.

“They don’t keep track of it. They have no idea. When you get a birth certificate in the United States, they don’t list the nationality of the parents, so they have zero idea of how many people have done this. But the Chinese government has looked into this, and Chinese research firms have looked into this. And the numbers are absolutely horrifying.

“Their belief is that every single year for the past 13 years, every single year, roughly 100,000 Chinese babies have been born in the United States. These babies, by the way, are taken back to China. They are the children, of elites, military officers.”

Schweizer continued: “They’re all U.S. citizens, but they all go back to China. They’re raised in CCP schools are raised in that environment. When they turn 18 years old, Steve, they’re going to be able to vote. They’re going to be able to donate to political campaigns. They’re going to be able to apply for government jobs. So this is what I call the Manchurian generation.

“We had the man, Manchurian Candidate, this is the Manchurian generation. And just remember, these new wave of voters are going to be hitting in a couple of years. The 2016 election. I know you know this well was settled by what, 80,000 votes?

“So this is a massive industrial scale exploitation of our immigration system. This is not random cases of people who happen to be here and they give birth to a child. The Chinese have perfected this model of subversion, and they are going to use it against us unless the Supreme Court does something about birthright citizenship.”

Bannon said: “I hope you’re rattled, audience. I hope you’re rattled to your core because, this book, if you read it, will rattle you to your core.”

