Meanwhile, at Stephen Miller’s house: Concerned citizens?

by WorldTribune Staff, September 16, 2025 Real World News



Days after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, leftists continued their hatefest outside the house of senior White House adviser Stephen Miller.

Just four days after the political assassination of Charlie Kirk, @arlingtondems are “chalking” messages of hate towards @StephenM and @KatieMiller just blocks away from their home.

I asked them to explain “Miller is preying on families” and all were too cowardly to respond. pic.twitter.com/BIVgRtCYfG

— Corey Inganamort 🪚🌴🪚 (@TheBirdWords) September 14, 2025