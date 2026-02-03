Meet the money sources dominating U.S. media airwaves with militant ‘grassroots’ protests

by WorldTribune Staff, February 3, 2026 Real World News



The so-called “ICE Out” protests — you may have seen the privileged leftist elites at the Grammys dutifully wearing the pin on Sunday — are far from the spontaneous acts of defiance reported by legacy media.

Like many other such efforts during President Donald Trump’s tenure, the “activists” are professionals, paid with funds from leftist megadonors, including some from communist China.

As the New York Post’s Chadwick Moore put it: “It’s the same dark money, with new signs.”

“They organize on radical message boards and encrypted texting apps, but are backed by funds created by radical leftist billionaires,” Moore wrote for The Post on Tuesday.

“My team’s best judgement is that it’s the Neville Singham network that is most active [in Minnesota], partly because that’s the most crazy network. But they aren’t alone,” Scott Walter, president of Capital Research and an expert on dark money organizations, told The Post.

Walter was referring to the People’s Forum and the Party for Socialism and Liberation, both funded by China-based former software exec Singham.

Moore noted: “Both groups promoted the “ICE Out” protests — which were organized by another group, called 50501 — through social media, and Walter said their members were in attendance, but he noted they have recently been getting their members to blend in more with the crowds.”

Walter added: “What’s new is, we are seeing truly extreme communist splinter groups showing up alongside an American Federation for Teachers union or the Ford Foundation. That’s a disturbing trend for us who follow these things. Normally, they wouldn’t have been cheek by jowl publicly with those people. That kind of self-policing on the Left seems to be disappearing.”

The House Oversight Committee is investigating whether Singham’s financial support of the leftist agitators constitutes foreign influence or violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, exploring possible ties between his network and Chinese Communist Party (CCP) propaganda efforts.

Other leftist groups present across Minnesota since mass civil disruptions began late last year include Indivisible — funded by globalist billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundation — the Sunrise Movement, and Unidos Minnesota.

Tax filings and other records reviewed by The Post show that since 2016, the Sunrise Movement took in at least $2 million from funders in the so-called Arabella network, a DC-based network of leftists.

Indivisible got $107,000 from the Arabella network, $6.5 million from 90-year-old Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, and $7.6 million from Open Society Foundation, Moore noted.

Friday’s Minneapolis protest occurred under the umbrella of the 50501 network, which operates largely in the shadows, Moore reported.

50501 lists its nonprofit “partners” on its website, including the Ford Foundation-funded Voices of Florida, a “black and queer-led” pro-abortion nonprofit, and former Bernie Sanders PAC Political Revolution.

“Have you noticed there’s no pro-Palestinian and anti-ICE protests going on at the same time? If it was organic, you would see multiple protests going on simultaneously, but you don’t see that,” Ian Oxnevad, a senior foreign affairs fellow at the National Association of Scholars, told The Post.

“There’s no mass protests like this against what is going on in Iran, for example, or any number of genocides that have happened. It’s always very specific causes that are anti-Western, essentially,” he added, referring to anti-regime unrest in Iran that has allegedly seen 36,000 protesters killed in recent weeks.

Walter says there are multiple groups with different names and different strands of funding to make things deliberately obscure and hard to track.

“The mainstream media is very happy to always pretend it’s just poor ordinary Americans outraged by this horrible injustice. But, no, the guy who organized it is a leader in five or 10 different entities.”

