by WorldTribune Staff, November 20, 2026 — Real World News



Who exactly are U.S. federal judges? Why do they make over a quarter million dollars a year for life and how do they skirt accountability for ruling on cases in which they have documented financial interest?

The Marco Polo research organization has launched a new database called ThirdBranch which founder Garrett Ziegler describes as “the first — and only — complete pictorial & biographical directory of the entire Senate-confirmed federal judiciary (district, appellate, & SCOTUS). ThirdBranch details every judge’s professional & family connections & any potential conflicts that could/should warrant recusal.”

Today’s Marco Polo profile is of Judge Ronnie Abrams of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The Obama appointee is the wife of Greg Donald Andres, one of the lead prosecutors on Robert Mueller’s team that investigated the Trump-Russia collusion farce. Her brother, Dan Abrams, founded the leftist outlet Mediaite.

Ziegler noted: “Today’s judge profile is Dan Abrams’s sister. She overruled a guilty jury verdict & granted Hunter Biden’s corrupt old pal Archer a new trial. The 2nd Cir reversed her saying she abused her discretion. Her husband was (along with Andrew Weissmann) one of Mueller’s top law dogs.

“She was overruled in 2020 by the Second Cir after granting Hunter Biden’s former business partner a new trial; the appellate court wrote that she had abused her discretion by overruling the jury’s verdict.”

Other recent profiles are of Julien Xavier Neals and Laura Taylor Swain. About Swain, Ziegler commented: “She oversaw the case re: the diary left behind by Joe Biden’s daughter which contained, among many other sordid things, the line ‘Showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate)’ — She sentenced a woman to federal prison over it.”

WorldTribune.com coverage has focused on U.S. federal judges in the news that have emerged as a seeming unaccountable force in the nation’s judicial system.

Related: Profile of just one random federal judge, November 13, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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