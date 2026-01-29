MEGA: House Republicans introduce sweeping election integrity bill

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 29, 2026

House Republicans on Thursday introduced comprehensive election integrity legislation they dubbed the Make Elections Great Again (MEGA) Act.

The bill, led by House Administration Committee Chairman Brian Steil of Wisconsin, includes a photo ID requirement to cast a ballot and proof of U.S. citizenship to vote.

States would have to use auditable paper ballots for a federal election.

The MEGA bill also includes a measure that would require mail-in ballots to be received on Election Day to be counted.

The bill would ban ballot harvesting, ranked-choice voting, and universal vote-by-mail, all used Democrat-led states and generating myriad election integrity complaints.

“These reforms will improve voter confidence, bolster election integrity, and make it easy to vote, but hard to cheat,” Steil said.

The new legislation would also amend the National Voter Registration Act and the Help America Vote Act by requiring stronger routine clean up of state voter rolls.

Several states are notorious for their dirty voter rolls, including Michigan where the Public Interest Legal Foundation found some 25,000 dead people on the active vote database.

The MEGA Act also codifies President Donald Trump’s executive order banning “Bidenbucks,” ensuring that federal agencies are not using taxpayer money to conduct partisan voter registration campaigns. The Biden-Harris team worked closely with leftist groups leading up to the 2024 election to assist in federalized get-out-the-vote campaigns targeting Democrat voters.

