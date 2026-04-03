Memo to Va. Gov. Spanberger: 3 of 4 murders in Fairfax County committed by illegal migrants

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 3, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Having campaigned and won as a moderate, Virginia Democrat Gov. Abigail Spanberger shifted to leftist mode immediately upon being sworn in.

Spanberger followed the leftist playbook which prioritizes protecting illegal aliens over the safety of American citizens.

The Democrat governor ordered state law enforcement to cease all cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

And Spanberger and her team appear not to be concerned with the fact that 3 out of 4 murders in Virginia’s Fairfax County this year have been committed by illegal aliens.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) directly called out Spanberger, saying she must end the state’s sanctuary policies.

ICE issued a detainer on the most recent arrests Wednesday, calling on “Virginia sanctuary politicians” not to let another “criminal illegal alien from jail back onto the streets,” according to a DHS statement.

Police arrested Misael Lopez Gomez on Tuesday and charged him with second-degree murder and a felony child abuse for allegedly murdering his 3-month-old daughter. DHS identified him as a Guatemalan national in the U.S. illegally.

Another Guatemalan illegal alien, Anibal Armando Chavarria Muy, was arrested March 3 in connection with a deadly stabbing inside a home within the county, according to a DHS statement. ICE placed another detainer requesting that “Fairfax County sanctuary politicians” not release Muy, who was also charged with second-degree murder.

A mother, Stephanie Minter, 41, was found stabbed to death at a Fairfax County bus stop on Feb. 23, according to DHS. Police identified the suspect as Abdul Jalloh, an illegal alien from Sierra Leone who was later found, arrested and charged with murder and petit larceny.

Jalloh had a criminal history that featured over 30 arrests for charges ranging from rape, malicious wounding, assault, drug possession and identity theft to trespassing, larceny, firing a weapon and pickpocketing, DHS said.

Fairfax County Sheriff Stacey Kincaid had refused to honor ICE’s previous detainer on Jalloh. County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano’s office dropped multiple lesser charges on Jalloh, which allowed him to be free when he allegedly murdered Minter.

“Another violent criminal illegal alien, another preventable murder of an American citizen,” DHS said in a statement. “This heinous criminal is a perfect example of why we need cooperation from sanctuary jurisdictions and the importance of third-country removals for the safety of the American people.”

Fairfax County “has a history of refusing to honor immigration detainers,” DHS said, alleging that an El Salvadoran criminal illegal alien murdered a county resident one day after the county jail had failed to honor an immigration detainer placed by ICE.

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