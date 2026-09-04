Messing with Texas: Paxton says California cash is propping up Democrats’ Talarico

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 4, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate James Talarico describes himself as an eighth-generation Texan. He proudly proclaims he was born and raised in Round Rock.

But would a true Texan, even one in politics, consent to be propped up by California leftists?

It is a huge influx of cash from the Left Coast that, analysts say, is keeping Talarico in a tight contest with the GOP candidate, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton himself has certainly not turned down out-of-state campaign donations, but says, unlike Talarico, he truly is running to represent Texans.

“California is trying to elect their third senator,” Paxton said during a recent appearance on Fox News.

“I would bet at least a 3rd or more of his money, maybe half, has come in from the state of California. And so that’s another reason that we see James Talarico doing so well. It’s California, New York, Chicago, not as much Texas.”

Related: Save America? Save Texas? Senate GOP again shows its true colors, September 2, 2026

Townhall.com’s Jeff Charles noted: “The campaigns of Talarico and Ken Paxton reported raking in $31.6 million and $9.3 million, respectively, in their last quarterly filing with the Federal Election Commission. Since the beginning of 2025, Talarico’s campaign has lapped Paxton’s several times over, raising a cumulative $72.0 million compared to $16.8 million by Paxton’s.”

The Texas Tribune reported that 83% of Paxton’s campaign donations have come from Texas while Talarico gets just 55% from the Lone Star state.

Multiple polls have the race to replace GOP Sen. John Cornyn is a tossup. A RealClearPolitics average puts Talarico at 47.3 percent to Paxton’s 44.9 percent. A 270toWin average shows Talarico at 45.4 percent to Paxton’s 42.8 percent.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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