Michelle Obama complains she’s ‘lost’ in space (Trump’s America)

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 5, 2025 Real World News



Michelle Obama told late night host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night that she finds herself “confused” and “lost” as “standards and norms” are being broken in President Donald Trump’s America.

The partner of ex-President Barack Obama used Trump’s remodeling of the White House’s East Wing to make her point:

“The West Wing was work. It was sometimes sadness, problems, it was the guts of the White House and the East Wing was where you felt light. That’s where children came. We had puppies,” Obama began.

“It makes me confused. I am confused by what are our norms, what are our standards, what are our traditions. I just feel like, what is important to us as a nation anymore? Because I’m lost.”

The ex-first partner said that every family and administration “has a right and duty to maintain the house, make investments and improvements, and there were plenty of things that needed fixing” in the White House when the Obamas lived there.

“As a country, we have to decide what rules we’re following. I am lost. And I hope that more Americans feel lost in a way that they want to be found again, because it’s up to us to find what we’re losing.”

No worries, for the “lost” Obamas, though.

They can always find their way back to that 8,200-square-foot mansion they own in Washington, D.C.’s ritzy Kalorama neighborhood.

Or the six-bedroom, six-bathroom Georgian Revival mansion they own in Chicago’s upper-class Kenwood neighborhood.

Or the beachfront mansion they own in Waimānalo on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

There are no reports of Trump trying to seize any of these properties from the “lost” Obamas.

As for Trump’s remodeling of the East Wing, Rebecca Mansour writes:

“The current hysteria over President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Ballroom is the latest in a long history of Washington architectural naysaying that is as perennial as the Potomac cherry blossoms and as old as the White House itself. Trump’s Big Beautiful Ballroom is a gift for America in the best tradition of his predecessors.”

Support Free Press Foundation