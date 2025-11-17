Michelle Obama rules out future presidential run

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 17, 2025

Since she contends America is too sexist to elect a woman president, Michelle Obama who was on the cover of Vogue magazine three times during her time in the White House, said she has ruled out a future run for the presidency.

Current First Lady Melania Trump has not been featured on the cover of Vogue since 2005 following her marriage to Donald Trump back before he challenged the political-cultural-media establishment.

The partner of former President Barack Obama, long touted as a potential Democrat presidential candidate because of her apparent popularity, said Kamala Harris’s massive defeat at the hands of President Donald Trump showed America simply isn’t ready for a left-wing female leader.

“As we saw in this past election, sadly, we ain’t ready,” she said during an appearance at Brooklyn Academy of Music while promoting her new book, “The Look”.

“That’s why I’m like, don’t even look at me about running, because you all are lying. You’re not ready for a woman. You are not.”

“You know, we’ve got a lot of growing up to do,” she continued. “And there’s still, sadly, a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman, and we saw it.”

Earlier this month, Michelle gave an interview to ABC in which she complained that the country did not show her family “grace” because of their skin color.

“You said we were all too aware that as a first black couple, we couldn’t afford any missteps,” asked the host. “And you also say as a black woman, I was under a particularly white, hot glare. Did you feel that?’ ”

”For sure,” Obama responded. “You can’t afford to get anything wrong because you didn’t get the — at least until the country came to know us. We didn’t get the grace that I think some other families have gotten.”

(See the full Brooklyn Academy interview here.)

