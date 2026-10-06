Midterm messaging tsunami: Trump will pay for his; What about the rest?

by WorldTribune Staff, October 6, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



In recent ads that have triggered Democrats and some Republicans, voiceovers of President Donald Trump vow to defeat socialism, “demolish the deep state,” and praise his own economic policies.

The White House defended the taxpayer-funded commercials as “educational” and “unapologetically patriotic” public service announcements meant to remind Americans to love their country, asserting they are non-political because Trump is not personally on the ballot

The ads resulted in furious responses from Democrats and their media and even Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune got in on the complaining: “It’s a great message. I like the message, but it shouldn’t be paid for with taxpayer dollars.”

The president said taxpayers will no longer fund the ads. He wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“The Radical Left is upset with the fact that I am taking Ads, which I consider to be a positive promotion for our Great U.S.A., and paying for them with U.S.A. money. This is a rather standard thing to do, but rather than doing that, although nothing will make them happy, I have decided to do the Patriotic Ads, among others, and pay for them myself, and with money I raised for MAGA, Inc. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Ending the taxpayer-funded ads and using his own and MAGA money represents a “win/win” for the Republican Party, RedState’s Kyle Becker noted.

The White House had defended the advertisements as public service announcements designed to promote patriotism and inform Americans about the administration’s policies.

“Critics argued that they looked much more like political advertising. One of the spots provided plenty of ammunition for that argument because much of it was effectively recycled from Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign,” Becker noted.

“We will liberate America from these villains once and for all,” Trump says in one advertisement.

Supporters say Trump is merely going on the offensive, using his high profile platform to to get his massive base of supporters to the polls.

“The only problem is that the Democrat Party has a much bigger microphone for its Get Out the Vote operations ahead of the midterms. It’s called the ‘legacy media,’ ” Becker noted.

The White House is currently airing this video as an ad during commercial breaks on Fox News. It looks and sounds like a political spot and includes a disclaimer stating that it is paid for by the U.S. government. The soundtrack: as images of Trump flash across the screen, singer @iamjmsn can be heard repeating, “Love me, love me,” over and over. The video combines Trump’s anti-communist message with rapid cuts of Trump, American flags, and military aircraft, alongside claims about tax cuts, manufacturing, and policing. It ends with the UFC’s Dana White saying: “He is the toughest, most resilient person that I’ve ever met, and nothing was going to stop him from fighting so hard for the country he loves.” — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 24, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: By stroke of pen, President Trump just signed an executive order on stage brought to him by Natalie Harp to greenlight virtually TAX FREE DIESEL FUEL for truckers, farmers and other Americans The Nebraska crowd just ERUPTED! 🔥 Typical trucker saves $100 per fill-up, farmers will save MILLIONS “I’m gonna do what Biden couldn’t do. Sign the signature!” THE MAGIC OF TRUMP RALLIES 🇺🇸 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 6, 2026

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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