Mike Rogers: Add old Ford trucks to list of things socialist El-Sayed hates

by WorldTribune Staff, August 18, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



A campaign ad for Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers featuring the Republican in an old Ford pickup truck decked out with two American flags has triggered the campaign of Democrat socialist candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

The video of Rogers riding shotgun in a red antique Ford pickup truck which had two American flags affixed to the tailgate showed the GOP candidate smiling and waving from the passenger’s seat. Toby Keith’s “American Ride” accompanies the video.

“Gotta love this American Ride! There’s no better way to do the Woodward Dream Cruise!” said a post from Rogers accompanying the video online.

Mason Pressler, who serves as El-Sayed’s political manager in the northern part of Michigan, responded to the ad e in a post to X:

“Mike Rogers’ campaign has the aesthetics of a 1960s white flight suburb and a KKK cross burning.”

Pressler believes that “driving a Michigan-made Ford truck is akin to the KKK,” the Rogers campaign responded.

The Rogers campaign added “Old Ford trucks” to its running list of things it says El-Sayed hates.

El-Sayed has a bromance going with socialist streamer Hasan Piker, who is known for saying “America deserved 9/11,” praising Mao Zedong and Communist China, and arguing that capitalists should be murdered in the streets.

Fox News Digital previously reported that El-Sayed has received more than $100,000 in campaign cash from 41 people who work for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a designated terrorist organization by the United Arab Emirates and formally designated or labeled as such in Florida and Texas.

Gotta love this American Ride! 🇺🇸 There’s no better way to do the Woodward Dream Cruise! pic.twitter.com/gD4heq06Gk — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) August 16, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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