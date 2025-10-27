Milei’s counter-revolution against socialism advances in Argentina election

by WorldTribune Staff, October 27, 2025 Real World News



In a major win for his populist counter-revolution, President Javier Milei’s Freedom Advances party doubled its representation in Argentina’s Congress in Sunday’s election.

With more than 99% of votes counted, Milei’s Freedom Advances party won almost 41% of the national vote. The president’s party and allies secured at least one-third of the seats in both chambers of Congress, allowing Milei to preserve his veto power and defend his free-market policies.

“Today marks the beginning of building a great Argentina,” Milei told supporters in downtown Buenos Aires late Sunday. “This result is nothing more and nothing less than the confirmation of the mandate we assumed in 2023,” he said, pointing to it as proof of voters’ “determination to change the destiny of the nation irreversibly.”

As the result of Sunday’s vote, the United States announced a $20 billion currency swap this month to prop up Argentina’s currency and promised to raise another $20 billion from private banks and sovereign-wealth funds.

President Donald Trump stressed that his support was contingent on Milei’s electoral success.

“BIG WIN in Argentina for Javier Milei, a wonderful Trump Endorsed Candidate! He’s making us all look good,” Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social on Monday. “Our confidence in him was justified by the People of Argentina.”

Since he was swept into office, Milei’s policies produced the first balanced budget in Argentina in more than a decade. The inflation rate fell to 32% from 200% two years ago.

In exit polls, many voters said handing power back to the leftist Peronist opposition was unthinkable.

“Milei is putting the country back on its feet,” said Leandro Pedrozo, a 20-year-old law student, who said many of his friends and family had left Argentina during financial crises under Peronist governments. “I’m not leaving—I had the chance to go live in Europe, but no! I’ve decided to bet on my country.”

The Peronist opposition, founded by Juan and Eva Perón in the 1940s, which has dominated Argentine politics for most of the past 80 years, performed below expectations in Sunday’s vote.

