Milwaukee judge who helped illegal escape ICE convicted of felony

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 19, 2025

Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan on Thursday was convicted of a felony for helping to smuggle an illegal alien out of her courtroom and away from waiting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Dugan faces up to five years in prison for obstructing an official proceeding. She escorted illegal alien Eduardo Flores Ruiz out of her courtroom. Flores Ruiz had already been deported and so faced jail for sneaking back into the United States.

It took just six hours for the jury to agree on the verdict after Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly Brown Watzka summed up the evidence by saying, “She was a frustrated and angry judge who was fed up, who decided to corruptly take matters into her own hands.”

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said after the conviction:

“Former Wisconsin state judge Hannah Dugan betrayed her oath and the people she served when she obstructed federal law enforcement during an immigration enforcement operation. Today, a federal jury of her peers found her guilty and sent a clear message: the American people respect law and order. Nobody is above the law. This Department will not tolerate obstruction, will enforce federal immigration law, and will hold criminals to account – even those who wear robes.”

“I would just say the case is a long way from over,” defense attorney Steven Biskupic said after the verdict.

