Minneapolis councilman who ran on criminal justice reform is carjacked

by WorldTribune Staff, November 14, 2025 Real World News



On Nov. 10, just days after winning reelection on a criminal justice reform platform, Minneapolis City Councilman Jamal Osman was carjacked.

Police Chief Brian O’Hara said two juveniles — ages 15 and 16 — were arrested after stealing the Democrat’s car and crashing it shortly afterward.

According to police, the suspects approached Osman, threatened him with mace, and stole his vehicle.

The two teens then collided with several cars and a fire hydrant before fleeing on foot.

Officers later captured both suspects, who are being held pending charges.

During his reelection campaign, Osman’s platform focused on “restorative justice programs for low-level offenses,” “violence prevention programs,” and the expansion of “alternative” responses to certain 911 calls.

Osman, a Somali refugee, has promoted youth mentorship and rehabilitation as central to his approach to public safety.

After the carjacking, Osman told reporters that while he continues to believe in helping young offenders, accountability must be part of the equation.

“I’m not a legal expert, but there has to be some kind of consequences with the action,” Osman said.

Osman’s campaign received endorsements from prominent progressive figures, including Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar and Minnesota state Sen. Omar Fateh, a self-described socialist who ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Minneapolis.

