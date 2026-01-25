Minneapolis police chief: It doesn’t matter if shooting of Jeffrey Pretti was justified

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 25, 2026

It does not matter if an investigation determines that the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Jeffrey Pretti in Minneapolis by a federal agent on Saturday was justified, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara insists.

In an interview with CBS host Margaret Brennan, O’Hara said the death of Pretti was unnecessary because he was merely exercising his First and Second Amendment rights.

“It appears that he was present, exercising his First Amendment right to record law enforcement activity,” O’Hara explained.

“And also exercising his Second Amendment rights to lawfully be armed in a public space in the city,” he continued. “So, I think, very obviously, there are serious questions that are being raised.”

”I think the greater issue is, even if there is an investigation that ultimately proves that at the time of the shooting it was legally justified, I don’t think that even matters at this point because there just is so much outrage and concern around what is happening in the city,” the chief said.

The shooting of Pretti occurred during the ongoing “engineered chaos,” Vice President JD Vance said.

In response to the shooting, Vance accused “far-left agitators working with local authorities” of creating the conditions that led to the confrontation between Pretti and the Border Patrol agents.

“This level of engineered chaos is unique to Minneapolis,” Vance said in a post on X. “It is the direct consequence of far left agitators, working with local authorities.”

Democrats, meanwhile, continue to call for President Donald Trump to halt immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota which are targeting criminal illegals, including murderers and child rapists.

“Minnesota has had it,” Walz said. “This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the focus should not be on removing officers but on removing “dangerous criminal illegal aliens” from the state.

“The Democrats have their priorities completely upside down. They will not keep the American people safe,” Leavitt wrote on X.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said: “We can’t have individuals that are impeding law enforcement operations and then showing up with guns and weapons and no ID and confronting law enforcement like that. It is one of the reasons that we see situations like this unfold.”

