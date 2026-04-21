Minnesota taxpayers to fund foot-washing stations for Muslims at Minneapolis high schools

by WorldTribune Staff, April 21, 2026 Non-AI Real World News

Minneapolis has enacted strict policies which restrict religious involvement in public schools.

Osseo Area Schools officials have confirmed that the renovations at Park Center Senior High School will include a prayer room. / Wikimedia Commons

The exception, it appears, is for Muslims.

In that case, critics say, taxpayer-funded public schools are willing to bend over backwards to accommodate.

Osseo Schools are adding a prayer room and “foot-washing stations” to the Park Center High School and Osseo Senior High School in the northwest suburbs of Minneapolis, Alpha News reporter Liz Collin revealed.

The plans for a “foot-washing station,” intended entirely for Muslim students, “were included in updated plans after hearing from user groups on student needs,” Collin reported.

The plans were leaked to Collin by a tipster, who said, “this is undoubtedly for Muslim students only. I cannot understand how this can be happening in this era of no religion in schools.”

The renovations will reportedly happen over the next three years.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, a Republican from Minnesota, also hit out at the plans.

“Turns out when the woke left says they want religion out of schools, they’re only talking about Christianity,” he posted on X.

“Maybe if Osseo worried about Somali gang violence as much as they worry about pandering to America-hating leftists, their schools and streets would be safer for their students. Just a thought.”

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